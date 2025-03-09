Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

New Zealand Beef Striploin with Heirloom Vegetables, Asparagus, Mashed Potato, Beetroot Purée & Peppercorn Sauce

March 09, 2025 - 07:00
With Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi

A signature creation by Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi, this dish presents a perfect harmony of premium New Zealand beef striploin, vibrant heirloom vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, and two exquisite sauces – beetroot purée and peppercorn sauce. Slow-roasted to perfection, the beef remains tender and juicy, while the accompaniments enhance its rich flavours.

Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi

Ingredients: for 2 people

For the beef striploin

  • 2 x 150g New Zealand beef striploin
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

For the heirloom vegetables & asparagus

A mix of heirloom carrots, zucchini and baby turnips (increase quantity as needed)

  • 6-8 asparagus spears
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the mashed potato

  • 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 40g butter
  • 60ml warm milk
  • Salt to taste

For the beetroot purée

  • 1 medium beetroot, roasted & peeled
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp cream
  • Salt to taste

For the peppercorn sauce

  • 2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed
  • 100ml beef stock
  • 60ml cream
  • 2 tbsp butter
New Zealand Beef Striploin with Heirloom Vegetables, Asparagus, Mashed Potato, Beetroot Purée & Peppercorn Sauce

Preparation:

Beef striploin

  • Preheat the oven to 120°C (250°F).
  • Season both steaks with salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan and sear each striploin for 1-2 minutes per side until golden brown.
  • Add rosemary, thyme, and garlic to the pan. Transfer to the oven and slow-roast for about 20-25 minutes, depending on your preferred doneness.
  • Let the beef rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Heirloom vegetables and asparagus

  • Blanch the asparagus in boiling water for 1-2 minutes, then transfer to ice water to retain its vibrant green colour.
  • Sauté the heirloom vegetables and asparagus in olive oil for 2-3 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Mashed potato

  • Boil the potatoes until fork-tender, then drain.
  • Mash the potatoes while adding butter and warm milk until smooth. Season with salt.

Beetroot purée

  • Blend the roasted beetroot with butter and cream until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Peppercorn sauce

  • In a small saucepan, melt butter and toast the crushed peppercorns for 30 seconds.

- Add beef stock and let it reduce slightly. Stir in the cream and simmer until the sauce thickens.

Plating and serving

  • Spread a spoonful of beetroot purée on each plate.
  • Place the mashed potato and heirloom vegetables neatly.
  • Slice the beef striploin and arrange it elegantly.
  • Drizzle the peppercorn sauce over the beef.
  • Garnish with fresh herbs and serve immediately.

New Zealand Beef Striploin is included in Special Set Menu for International Women’s Day at Lộc-ally Restaurant, 2nd floor, Grand Mercure Hanoi, 9 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial 0936484455. VNS

