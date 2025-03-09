A signature creation by Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi, this dish presents a perfect harmony of premium New Zealand beef striploin, vibrant heirloom vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, and two exquisite sauces – beetroot purée and peppercorn sauce. Slow-roasted to perfection, the beef remains tender and juicy, while the accompaniments enhance its rich flavours.
|Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi
Ingredients: for 2 people
For the beef striploin
- 2 x 150g New Zealand beef striploin
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
For the heirloom vegetables & asparagus
A mix of heirloom carrots, zucchini and baby turnips (increase quantity as needed)
- 6-8 asparagus spears
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the mashed potato
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 40g butter
- 60ml warm milk
- Salt to taste
For the beetroot purée
- 1 medium beetroot, roasted & peeled
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp cream
- Salt to taste
For the peppercorn sauce
- 2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed
- 100ml beef stock
- 60ml cream
- 2 tbsp butter
|New Zealand Beef Striploin with Heirloom Vegetables, Asparagus, Mashed Potato, Beetroot Purée & Peppercorn Sauce
Preparation:
Beef striploin
- Preheat the oven to 120°C (250°F).
- Season both steaks with salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan and sear each striploin for 1-2 minutes per side until golden brown.
- Add rosemary, thyme, and garlic to the pan. Transfer to the oven and slow-roast for about 20-25 minutes, depending on your preferred doneness.
- Let the beef rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Heirloom vegetables and asparagus
- Blanch the asparagus in boiling water for 1-2 minutes, then transfer to ice water to retain its vibrant green colour.
- Sauté the heirloom vegetables and asparagus in olive oil for 2-3 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper.
Mashed potato
- Boil the potatoes until fork-tender, then drain.
- Mash the potatoes while adding butter and warm milk until smooth. Season with salt.
Beetroot purée
- Blend the roasted beetroot with butter and cream until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.
Peppercorn sauce
- In a small saucepan, melt butter and toast the crushed peppercorns for 30 seconds.
- Add beef stock and let it reduce slightly. Stir in the cream and simmer until the sauce thickens.
Plating and serving
- Spread a spoonful of beetroot purée on each plate.
- Place the mashed potato and heirloom vegetables neatly.
- Slice the beef striploin and arrange it elegantly.
- Drizzle the peppercorn sauce over the beef.
- Garnish with fresh herbs and serve immediately.
New Zealand Beef Striploin is included in Special Set Menu for International Women’s Day at Lộc-ally Restaurant, 2nd floor, Grand Mercure Hanoi, 9 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial 0936484455. VNS