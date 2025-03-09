New Zealand Beef Striploin with Heirloom Vegetables, Asparagus, Mashed Potato, Beetroot Purée & Peppercorn Sauce

A signature creation by Chef Nguyễn Hữu Nam from Grand Mercure Hanoi, this dish presents a perfect harmony of premium New Zealand beef striploin, vibrant heirloom vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, and two exquisite sauces – beetroot purée and peppercorn sauce. Slow-roasted to perfection, the beef remains tender and juicy, while the accompaniments enhance its rich flavours.

Ingredients: for 2 people

For the beef striploin

2 x 150g New Zealand beef striploin

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, crushed

For the heirloom vegetables & asparagus

A mix of heirloom carrots, zucchini and baby turnips (increase quantity as needed)

6-8 asparagus spears

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the mashed potato

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

40g butter

60ml warm milk

Salt to taste

For the beetroot purée

1 medium beetroot, roasted & peeled

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp cream

Salt to taste

For the peppercorn sauce

2 tsp black peppercorns, crushed

100ml beef stock

60ml cream

2 tbsp butter

Preparation:

Beef striploin

Preheat the oven to 120°C (250°F).

Season both steaks with salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in a pan and sear each striploin for 1-2 minutes per side until golden brown.

Add rosemary, thyme, and garlic to the pan. Transfer to the oven and slow-roast for about 20-25 minutes, depending on your preferred doneness.

Let the beef rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Heirloom vegetables and asparagus

Blanch the asparagus in boiling water for 1-2 minutes, then transfer to ice water to retain its vibrant green colour.

Sauté the heirloom vegetables and asparagus in olive oil for 2-3 minutes until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Mashed potato

Boil the potatoes until fork-tender, then drain.

Mash the potatoes while adding butter and warm milk until smooth. Season with salt.

Beetroot purée

Blend the roasted beetroot with butter and cream until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Peppercorn sauce

In a small saucepan, melt butter and toast the crushed peppercorns for 30 seconds.

- Add beef stock and let it reduce slightly. Stir in the cream and simmer until the sauce thickens.

Plating and serving

Spread a spoonful of beetroot purée on each plate.

Place the mashed potato and heirloom vegetables neatly.

Slice the beef striploin and arrange it elegantly.

Drizzle the peppercorn sauce over the beef.

Garnish with fresh herbs and serve immediately.

New Zealand Beef Striploin is included in Special Set Menu for International Women’s Day at Lộc-ally Restaurant, 2nd floor, Grand Mercure Hanoi, 9 Cát Linh Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial 0936484455. VNS