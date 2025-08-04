Việt Nam's Red Cross Society provides emergency relief to victims of flash floods in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) is providing emergency relief to people who have suffered serious damage due to flash floods, landslides and prolonged rains in Điện Biên and Sơn La provinces.

The total relief fund worth nearly VNĐ665 million (US$25,400), including cash and essential goods, was drawn from the VNRC's fund to support natural disaster response.

Its aim is to support households in difficult circumstances, with deaths, injuries and damage to housing, food and livelihoods.

Điện Biên Province was supported with VNĐ150 million and 200 boxes of household goods. Sơn La Province was supported with VNĐ50 million in cash and 200 boxes of household goods.

This effort demonstrates the humanitarian spirit and timely sharing of difficulties with people in flooded areas, helping them overcome this difficult period and soon stabilise their lives.

The VNRC said it will continue to monitor the situation and is ready to deploy additional support activities when necessary.

In July, the VNRC also provided emergency support to people who suffered serious damages in flooded areas caused by the Wipha storm in Nghệ An Province with a total budget of nearly VNĐ650 million, including VNĐ200 million in cash and 300 boxes of essential goods. —VNS