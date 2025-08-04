Nghệ An pine forest fire remains uncontrolled

NGHỆ AN – More than 400 residents, police officers, and forest rangers worked through the night to extinguish a forest fire in Tân Châu Commune, Nghệ An Province, according to local authorities.

However, the blaze was still not under control as of this morning, said Phan Văn Hùng, Chairman of the Tân Châu People’s Committee.

The fire was first spotted by residents in a local pine forest at approximately 5:30pm on Sunday and spread rapidly.

Upon being alerted, authorities immediately mobilised local forces and residents to the scene to combat the blaze.

However, by 9pm the same day, the fire remained out of control. The firefighting force had grown to more than 400 people, including reinforcements from the police and rangers from the Diễn Châu Forest Protection Unit, who were supported by specialised equipment.

Initial estimates suggest that several hectares of forest have already been destroyed.

The fire is burning in a decades-old pine forest with rugged terrain. According to Hùng, strong, hot south-westerly winds are fanning the flames and significantly hampering firefighting efforts.

He added that despite their best efforts, crews have been unable to contain the blaze, which continues to spread rapidly.

Currently, authorities and response teams are working to clear vegetation and dig firebreaks to stop the fire's advance and minimise further damage.

With over 2,300ha of forest, Tân Châu Commune has the largest forested area in the former Diễn Châu District.

Most of the forest area in the locality is resinous pine forest, with many zones lying close to residential areas, heightening the risk of forest fires, especially during the peak of the dry season. VNS