Hà Nội-HCM City flight route among top 10 busiest domestic routes in the world

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội-HCM City route, with departure and arrival points at Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất international airports, is consistently among the top 10 busiest domestic routes in the world, according to the Nội Bài International Airport (NIA).

But this results in particularly high workload and service pressure, said NIA leaders.

According to the NIA’s report, in the first six months this year, 16.5 million passengers went through the airports with a total of more than 100,000 takeoffs and landings.

Nội Bài International Passenger Terminal T2 also served more than seven million international passengers, beyond its design capacity. The current service capacity of the Nội Bài Terminal T2 is ten million passengers per year and is under construction to expand to 15 million passengers per year.

Despite such operational pressure, the on-time performance (OTP) in the past year (from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025) was maintained at 74 per cent.

The main reason for delayed flights was the airline's operational activities (93.8 per cent). Delayed flights due to weather accounted for 1.8 per cent, port equipment and services accounted for 0.8 per cent, flight operations accounted for 2.5 per cent, and other reasons accounted for 1.1 per cent of the total number of delayed flights.

The NIA believes that the index needs to be further improved and is actively coordinating with airlines and ground units to implement coordinated solutions to increase the OTP rate in the future.

Since February 1 last year, the NIA has officially carried out the first phase of the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) model.

Units at the airport have been proactive in coordinating decision-making, sharing information and effectively using flight data to ensure that flights are operated in compliance with the A-CDM process.

In the first six months this year, more than 100,000 flights were operated through this system, helping to effectively coordinate runways and aprons, reduce waiting times on the ground and contribute to improving flight punctuality.

In addition, the NIA continues to closely work with the Việt Nam Air Traffic Flow Management Centre (ATFM), airlines and ground units to deploy the ATFM level three, thereby enhancing airlines’ flight schedule management and minimising flight delays.

The Nội Bài T2 Passenger Terminal expansion project is being urgently conducted. Upon completion, expected by the end of this year, the project will contribute to solve the overload situation, creating more spacious facilities and improving passenger service capacity.

The NIA is comprehensively reviewing franchisees’ work, requiring quality assurance, price listings, and improvements in staff’s service attitudes.

Violations will be strictly handled according to contract.

The airport continues to invest in technology to increase convenience, such as implementing biometric check-in procedures on the VNeID application, installing an automatic check-in kiosk system and the ACV iCute online check-in platform to enhance passengers’ experience.

Emphasising that security and safety remain top priorities, NIA leaders said that the work continued to receive ‘good’ assessments from eight international airlines and the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority in the first six months this year.

The NIA pledges to put more efforts and closely work with units in the aviation industry to bring about positive changes in the near future, aiming to serve passengers better.

The comprehensive efforts have brought about well-deserved recognition. This year, the NIA was honoured by the prestigious global aviation rating organisation Skytrax as one of the Top 100 best airports in the world, at position 79 – up 17 places compared to the previous year. — VNS