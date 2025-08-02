PM urges HCM City to lead nation in five strategic fronts

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested Hồ Chí Minh City to spearhead Việt Nam’s development through pioneering efforts in five critical areas as the newly-formed megacity emerges as Southeast Asia’s largest one following administrative reorganisation.

The Government leader made the request while chairing the sixth meeting of the Coordinating Council for the Southeastern Region, and the fourth meeting of the Steering Board for implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for HCM City’s development on August 2.

While acknowledging the city’s initial achievements after two years implementing the resolution, including resolving years-long bottlenecks, ensuring social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, using the municipal budget for inter-regional and expressway projects, and mobilising resources for development, PM Chính asked the city to demonstrate stronger determination and greater efforts as well as capitalise on the special mechanisms in a more effective fashion.

HCM City must take the lead in digital transformation, scientific – technological development and application, startup and innovation promotion, and smart city development, he said, asking for its leading performance in attracting investment in high-tech and green industries connected with sustainable development; expanding the financial, service, and tourism sectors as well as the maritime economy; developing high-quality human resources and a pool of top-tier experts in key areas; and advancing social welfare policies to ensure that no one is left behind.

He noted that it is a must to continue operating the two-tier local government model in a stable and smooth manner, harmoniously carrying out measures to bolster economic growth to secure GRDP expansion of 10.3 per cent in the second half and 8.5 per cent this year, and building a strong and people-centred administration. He also demanded proactive moves to cope with natural disasters and climate change.

PM Chính expressed his confidence that with solidarity, high determination, great efforts, and drastic actions, HCM City will be able to leverage its achieved results, unlock potential, and turn challenges into opportunities for development.

Regarding the southeastern region, he noted that with the expanded development space and resources following the administrative unit reorganisation, the region has attained robust achievements across socio-economy, security, defence, and external affairs.

PM Chính ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to review institutional frameworks as well as master plans of each locality and the whole region to integrate the plans based on scientific evidence and practical needs to create new development spaces. Besides, he urged competent sides to mobilise resources, especially the private sector's, for the region’s fast and sustainable development.

Additionally, he requested accelerated progress on strategic projects such as HCM City’s Ring Road 4, the Cần Giờ international transshipment port, Long Thành International Airport and its connectivity with Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the international financial centre in HCM City, and key inter-regional expressways like Gia Nghĩa – Chơn Thành and HCM City – Mộc Bài.

The Government leader also called for studying the Lộc Ninh – Biên Hòa railway connecting Cái Mép and Cần Giờ ports, implementing the HCM City – Mỹ Thuận route through public-private partnerships, and considering the construction of underground metro or urban railway linking Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành airports.

The southeastern region is the country's economic locomotive and a decisive growth pole for national development. In the first six months of 2025, the region's GRDP growth reached an estimated 7 per cent, lower than the national average and the lowest among six economic regions.

Following the administrative unit merger, the region now consists of three localities: HCM City (with the merger of HCM City, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, and Bình Dương), Đồng Nai province (with the merger of Đồng Nai and Bình Phước), and Tây Ninh province (with the merger of Tây Ninh and Long An). It has a combined population of nearly 21 million, a GRDP of over US$150 billion, and foreign direct investment representing more than 42 per cent of the total nationwide.

Meanwhile, HCM City boasts a population of 14 million and a GRDP of VNĐ2.72 quadrillion (US$113 billion), equivalent to 23.6 per cent of the total nationwide. In the first half of the year, the local economy grew 6.56 per cent, while the foreign direct investment attracted in the first seven months approximated US$5 billion, up 17.7 per cent. — VNS