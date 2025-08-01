PM orders urgent response to floods, landslides in northern provinces in wake of high death toll

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed an official dispatch on August 1, calling for swift recovery efforts in flood-ravaged Điện Biên Province and preparedness to respond to landslides and flash floods across northern mountainous and midland regions.

The disaster struck in the early hours of August 1, when torrential rains pounded several northern provinces, including Điện Biên, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, and Quảng Ninh, with several areas recording nearly 300mm of rainfall within just six hours. Flash floods and landslides claimed three lives, left nine others missing, and damaged 10 houses and roads in Tià Dình and Xa Dung communes in Điện Biên Province.

In Sơn La Province, heavy rainfall led to severe flooding, which forced the evacuation of dozens of households.

In the dispatch, PM Chính extended his condolences to the families of the victims and shared their loss with the affected communities. He ordered the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to direct and mobilise necessary forces and vehicles for search and rescue efforts. Priority tasks include locating the missing, providing medical care for the injured, supporting bereaved families, and offering temporary shelters, food, and essential items to those displaced.

The Government leader underscored the need to restore transport infrastructure to ensure the flow of emergency aid and safety protocols for search and rescue workers.

The Ministers of National Defence and Public Security have been directed to coordinate with local forces to assist the search operations and support locals with disaster recovery efforts.

The dispatch was addressed to the Ministers of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Health, and Education and Training, as well as to provincial leaders in the mountainous and midland northern regions, including Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Cao Bằng, Thái Nguyên, and Thanh Hoá.The Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, and the Vietnam News Agency were also urged to provide timely and accurate updates on weather conditions and to raise public awareness of disaster preparedness.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà led a government delegation to the affected provinces on August 1 to inspect damage and oversee relief efforts. — VNA/VNS