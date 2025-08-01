Đồng Nai Province elevates OCOP products for export, sustainable growth

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province is promoting the development of products recognised under the country’s “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme, with a focus on quality and advanced processing.

The southern province has 439 OCOP products rated three stars or higher, including 11 awarded the programme’s highest five-star rating.

With 160,000ha under cashew, or around 50 per cent of the country’s total area, Đồng Nai has a major advantage in cashew production.

Thanks to the use of advanced processing techniques and adherence to global standards, its cashew products are now exported to demanding markets such as China, the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Ha My Corporation, based in Đồng Phú Commune, has three five-star OCOP products: white cashew kernels, salted roasted cashews and unsalted cashews.

Nguyễn Thị Mỵ, general director of the company, said: “Our company has established growing areas, invested in processing and sought out markets and partners.”

She said the company now proactively sources raw cashew materials and produces dozens of value-added products for both domestic and international markets, including the US, Japan, China, South Korea, and Canada.

In addition to agricultural products, Đồng Nai also has two five-star OCOP medicinal products, Phúc Hưng Long Essential and Phúc Hưng Long Premium, produced by Tam Tam An Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Hưng Thịnh Commune.

Nguyễn Văn Khôn, the company’s director, said: “These two five-star OCOP products are made from xáo tam phân (Paramignya trimera), a local medicinal plant.”

“They are deeply processed to support health and have been distributed across many provinces and cities nationwide, as well as exported to markets such as China and the Czech Republic.”

To improve OCOP product quality and strengthen agricultural branding, the province is implementing a comprehensive strategy.

This includes supporting individuals and organisations to develop new products, and encouraging women, young people and experts to create products specific to their localities.

The province is also prioritising the preservation of traditional craft villages, establishment of stable raw material zones, advances in processing technology, promotion of organic farming, and innovation.

At the same time, it is helping OCOP producers with branding, packaging, labelling, quality assessment, participation in value chains, and market expansion.

They are also being supported to develop OCOP products as gifts for both domestic and international customers, and to market them at tourist destinations.

The province is collaborating with supermarkets such as Co.opmart and Lotte Mart to take OCOP products to urban consumers.

It is also working to promote OCOP products through trade fairs, product showcases, online platforms, live streaming, and expansion into export markets.

Ca Cao Trong Duc Company Limited, located in Phú Hòa Commune, which has two five-star OCOP products, pure cacao powder and 3-in-1 cacao powder, exports to markets like Europe and Australia.

Đặng Tường Khanh, the company’s director, said: “We aim to continue expanding our sales network and building a local brand for cacao.

“At the same time, we will develop B2B connections to supply cacao ingredients to confectionery manufacturers in Việt Nam.”

He added that the company is building a sustainable production chain, from selecting seedlings to providing finished products, while ensuring transparency and clarity in product information.

Nguyễn Văn Viện, chairman of the Phú Hòa Commune People’s Committee, said: “The commune will focus on brand promotion and expanding markets for local OCOP products.” — VNS