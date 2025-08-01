Hà Nội considers installing EV charging stations at parking lots

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Parking Company has determined 40 parking lots located in the inner city qualify for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as the city prepares to ban gasoline-powered motorbikes within Ring Road 1 starting July 2026.

Nguyễn Đức Vinh, the company’s deputy director, said the company is managing over 150 parking lots. The city targets to have at least 10 per cent of its current parking lots equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

He said the most crucial factor is the electrical infrastructure.

“If the electricity provider confirms that they can supply the necessary infrastructure and specifies the capacity for how many charging posts can be supported, then we can proceed. But if the power company shakes its head, there’s nothing we can do,” he said.

After discussions with V-Green Global Charging Station Development Joint Stock Company, two options have been proposed.

Either V Green will handle 100 per cent of the installation, or the Hà Nội Parking Company will cover all. These two options are being considered, and only one will be chosen for implementation, director Vinh said.

He said the company will survey locations within large premises to report to the city’s Department of Construction and the municipal People’s Committee for approval to proceed. For charging stations on roadsides and sidewalks, it will depend on the Department of Construction and local authorities.

The selected locations are assessed to be spacious enough to serve as both parking lots for motorbikes and cars and as EV charging stations.

Among 40 potential parking lots, four are located within Ring Road 1.

Two stations are expected to be installed in cooperation with V Green in August over a 500-metre-long section of Trần Khát Chân Street from the Bạch Mai intersection to the Lạc Nghiệp intersection and the empty lot in front of the Vietnam National Shipping Lines headquarters at No.1 Đào Duy Anh Street.

The other two locations on Đê La Thành and at Kim-Mã-Cầu Giấy intersection are affected by the Ring Road 1 expansion project, so construction must wait until the project is completed to determine if land is still available.

Previously, V Green had already installed 20 charging stations capable of charging 40 vehicles simultaneously at the parking lot at 133 Dịch Vọng Street.

According to Directive No. 20 dated July 12, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered Hà Nội to implement a roadmap to ban fossil-fuel-powered motorbikes in the city’s Ring Road 1, starting mid-2026 and to expand low-emission zones citywide by 2030.

There are now approximately 600,000 residents living within Ring Road 1 and nearly 450,000 gasoline-powered motorbikes within the area.

Local authorities are studying policies to support residents in converting from gasoline motorbikes to electric motorbikes. — VNS