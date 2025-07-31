Deputy PM calls for concerted efforts in fight against human trafficking

HUẾ — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình has called on administrations at all levels, sectors, communities, and every citizen to unite, raise awareness, take proactive action, and coordinate closely in the fight against human trafficking, contributing to the building of a disciplined and orderly society.

Speaking at a ceremony in Huế City on Thursday to launch a nationwide campaign against human trafficking, Bình urged every individual, household, and the entire society to join hands in preventing and eliminating this dangerous crime and protecting the peaceful life of the people, especially women and girls.

He warned that the human trafficking situation, both globally and in Việt Nam, is likely to remain complex in the near future. Factors such as armed conflicts, political instability in certain countries, the impact of natural disasters and epidemics, rising demand for jobs, and global integration trends will drive migration, thus creating opportunities for illegal migration and favourable conditions for traffickers to deceive and exploit victims.

The Deputy PM urged Party committees and administrations at all levels, and relevant agencies to consider human trafficking prevention and control as a key, long-term task within the national crime prevention strategy. He stressed that efforts must be aligned with socio-economic development programmes, with priority given to vulnerable areas and the implementation of targeted preventive measures.

Along with improvements to laws and policies, agencies and law enforcement forces were called on to enhance the application of scientific and technological advancements, accelerate digital transformation, and build systems for monitoring and data-sharing across sectors to detect hotspots, trends, trafficking rings, and criminal tactics.

He also highlighted the need to develop grassroots-level communication networks, mobilise the active participation of socio-political organisations, and encourage the involvement of trafficking survivors in awareness-raising and educational activities.

Bình emphasised the importance of integrating anti-trafficking efforts into sustainable development programmes and strengthening cross-border law enforcement cooperation to prevent and dismantle organised trafficking rings, especially those facilitating illegal migration.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, in the first half of this year, law enforcement agencies nationwide launched criminal proceedings and investigated 120 human trafficking cases involving 365 defendants. Most of the victims were women and children. The growing misuse of social media, false promises of “easy jobs with high salaries,” and illegal emigration operations require increased vigilance and stronger, more coordinated response from the entire political system and people.

Following the launching ceremony, representatives of public security and military forces, mass organisations, students, and local residents joined a parade through central streets in Huế to raise awareness on human trafficking prevention. A series of related activities have taken place in recent days, including a photo exhibition, legal knowledge contest, and art performances.

This year’s communication campaign, initiated by the United Nations, highlights the critical role of law enforcement and criminal justice systems in dismantling organised trafficking networks while ensuring a victim-centred approach. — VNA/VNS