President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum to reopen on August 2

HÀ NỘI — The President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum will reopen to the public on August 2, following its annual maintenance period, according to the Mausoleum Management Board.

Regular tribute-paying ceremonies will be resumed, welcoming both domestic people and international visitors.

Earlier, the Mausoleum had been closed from June 2 to July 31 for scheduled annual restoration and maintenance. — VNS