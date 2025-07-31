Politics & Law
Society

President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum to reopen on August 2

July 31, 2025 - 11:15
After nearly two months of annual maintenance, the iconic site will once again welcome visitors from home and abroad.
The President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum at night. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum will reopen to the public on August 2, following its annual maintenance period, according to the Mausoleum Management Board.

Regular tribute-paying ceremonies will be resumed, welcoming both domestic people and international visitors.

Earlier, the Mausoleum had been closed from June 2 to July 31 for scheduled annual restoration and maintenance. — VNS

Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Society

Lâm Đồng develops dragon fruit sustainably

Lâm Đồng Province is actively restructuring its dragon fruit farming for greater sustainability, focusing on appropriate zoning, stabilising cultivation areas, promoting safe farming methods, and diversifying processed products to expand market reach.
Society

Experts call for comprehensive approach to care economy

The growing demand for care, spanning elder care, childcare and support for people with disabilities, has placed increasing pressure on social welfare systems. Much of the care burden still falls disproportionately on women, especially within households, necessitating more equitable and sustainable care systems and labour policies.
Society

Stop the crime before it starts

Human trafficking is now one of the world’s most dangerous crimes, with most victims being young and unemployed. That’s why raising awareness among youth is crucial — to help them stay safe and protect others. Through events like “Spot the Signs, Find the Crime”, the Ministry of Public Security, IOM, and partner organisations are working together to prevent these crimes before they start.

