Khánh Hoà's Chăm temples: A millennium of history draws tourists

KHÁNH HÒA — Nestled along Việt Nam's south central coast, Khánh Hoà Province is home to a cluster of ancient Chăm towers standing tall for over a millennium. Packed with history, these sacred sites are now blowing up as must-see tourist spots.

Dubbed the “land of ancient towers”, Khánh Hoà boasts a rich Chăm legacy through architectural masterpieces like the Pô Nagar, Hoà Lai, Pô Klong Garai, and Pô Rômê towers. Among them, the Pô Klong Garai and Pô Nagar complexes stand out for their historical significance, aesthetic appeal, and cultural value.

Perched on Trầu Hill in Đô Vinh ward, the Pô Klong Garai complex, built between the late 13th and early 14th centuries, pays tribute to King Pô Klong Garai (1151–1205), revered for his contributions to local irrigation and agriculture. The site includes the Main Tower, Fire Tower, and Gate Tower, with the 20.5m Main Tower boasting intricate designs and distinctive red baked bricks. Its construction technique, which allows bricks to seamlessly interlock without visible mortar, remains an unsolved mystery, adding to its enigmatic allure.

The complex is the heart and soul of the Chăm Balamon community in southern Khánh Hoà, especially during the annual Kate Festival between late September and early October. This site, together with the Hoà Lai tower, was designated a Special National Monument in 2016. In 2024, the statue of King Pô Klong Garai was officially recognised as a National Treasure.

Not far away, the Pô Nagar Tower complex, set on Cù Lao Hill overlooking the Cái River in northern Nha Trang, is dedicated to the Goddess Pô Nagar (Thiên Y A Na), the protector of land and people. Built between the 8th and 13th centuries, this site has been through historical upheavals but still radiates spiritual magic. Its Mandapa hall, with distinctive octagonal brick columns, and a cluster of towers, pull in thousands of visitors annually.

On July 10, the Pô Nagar Tower complex was officially recognised as a Special National Monument. Its intangible cultural value shines during the annual Pô Nagar Festival held from the 20th to 23rd of the third lunar month.

The Chăm’s sophisticated bricklaying technique, with nearly invisible joints, continues to puzzle researchers. Intricate carvings of deities, dancers, and sacred animals, though worn by time, vividly reflect Hinduism’s profound influence on Chăm artistry and spirituality.

To keep this legacy alive, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hoà said local artisans from Bàu Trúc pottery village and Mỹ Nghiệp weaving village put on traditional craft shows at Pô Klong Garai. Tourists get a treat with Chăm folk music and dance performances on weekends and holidays, plus two epic shows, Linh Thiêng Xứ Trầm (Sacred Incense Land) and Trăng Soi Dáng Tháp (Moonlight Shining on the Tower's Silhouette) staged on the first and 15th of each lunar month.

The towers have also become popular check-in spots, with visitors donning traditional Chăm attire for photos. — VNA/VNS