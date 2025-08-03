Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

HCM City tourism revenue jumps 45% in July, tops $5.5b year-to-date

August 03, 2025 - 09:55
HCM City recorded more than VNĐ22 trillion (US$865 million) in tourism revenue in July, a surge of 45 per cent year-on-year, the city’s Department of Tourism reported on Friday.
Foreign tourists visit the Saigon Central Post Office in downtown HCM City. The city welcomed nearly 700,000 international visitors in July, up 75 per cent year-on-year. — VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp

HCM CITY — HCM City recorded more than VNĐ22 trillion (US$865 million) in tourism revenue in July, a surge of 45 per cent year-on-year, the city’s Department of Tourism reported.

The surge comes one month after the city’s administrative merger with former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces, and reflects rising domestic and international travel demand during the summer peak season.

Total tourism revenue for the first seven months of 2025 reached an estimated VNĐ140 trillion (US$5.5 billion), up nearly 30 per cent year-on-year and totaling more than 54 per cent of the full-year target.

HCM City welcomed nearly 700,000 international visitors in July, a 75 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. It also received 3.4 million domestic tourists, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Since the start of 2025, the city has attracted more than 26 million visitors in total, including over 4.5 million international arrivals.

Tourism officials attributed the sharp rise in revenue to improved connectivity, expanded tourism offerings after the merger, and a stronger focus on high-spending visitor segments such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism.

The city is targeting 8.5-10 million international visitors and VNĐ260 trillion in tourism revenue for 2025, aiming to maintain its position as the country’s top tourism market. — VNS

 

