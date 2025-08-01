Chinese culture introduced to Vietnamese audiences with 'colourful' performance

HÀ NỘI — A special music and dance performance will be held in Hà Nội from August 3 to 4 to honour the arts and enhance the cultural relationship between Việt Nam and China.

The programme, titled Colourful China, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Traditional Day and the 20th anniversary of the National Day for National Security Protection, both on August 19.

It is directed by the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Party and Political Affairs, with performances taking place at the capital city's Hồ Gươm Theatre as part of its Musical Seasons international art programme.

For two nights, artists from the China National Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble will bring audiences to explore the depth of traditional and contemporary Chinese culture through elaborately staged and selected performances that reflect the artistic heritage of 55 ethnic minorities in China.

The stage will showcase a rich and vivid picture combining art, folk and contemporary music and dance. Performers will introduce the identity and spiritual life of China's ethnic minority communities through traditional and unique dances of the Tibetans and Uyghurs and folk songs of the Miao, Bai and Zhuang people.

Artists include prominent faces like national director Ding Wei, acclaimed vocalist Jiang Dawei and so-called 'national treasure' dancer Yang Liping, who will also play a role in enhancing understanding and strengthening the friendship between the people of Việt Nam and China.

Through the language of art, the programme conveys the message of harmony, solidarity and aspirations for a prosperous and sustainable future.

The Chinese Ensemble is a national-level professional art troupe established in 1952 under the National Ethnic Affairs Commission of China.

With over 70 years of history and over 300 artists from 36 ethnic minorities, the troupe is considered a living symbol of China's cultural diversity, and has performed concert tours across 70 countries and territories from around the world. VNS