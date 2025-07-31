Ocean festival set to take place in Quy Nhơn

GIA LAI — A festival celebrating the ocean, titled 'Essence of the Great Forest - Convergence of the Blue Sea 2025', is scheduled to take place on August 29 in Quy Nhơn.

With the theme 'Aspiration for the Blue Sea - The Great Forest Shines', the event will showcase the strengths, potential and beauty of Gia Lai Province, contributing to the preservation and promotion of cultural values while attracting tourists.

Many notable activities will take place, including a street festival called 'Colours of the Ocean'; a coffee culture day; traditional gong performances from the Central Highlands; a cuisine festival featuring 'Delicious Dishes from Basalt Land and the Sea'; exhibitions of OCOP products and traditional crafts; and martial arts performances from Bình Định intertwined with traditional music.

The festival will conclude with a spectacular light show at Nguyễn Tất Thành Square.

Đỗ Thị Diệu Hạnh, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Gia Lai, said: "After the merger of provinces, and especially in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the National Day, Gia Lai will organise a special artistic programme to connect the old cultures of Bình Định and Gia Lai into a new and vibrant Gia Lai.

"We are currently promoting the necessary steps to successfully organise this event to spread awareness and connect tourists from various regions to the new Gia Lai Province, creating excitement for the local people and guiding future development." VNS