Vietnamese star Võ Điền Gia Huy wins Special Jury Award at US film festival

HÀ NỘI — Actor Võ Điền Gia Huy has been honoured with the Special Jury Award at the 24th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) in New York for his lead role in Ồn Ào Tuổi Trẻ (Skin of Youth), screened in the festival’s flagship Uncaged section, known for spotlighting bold and transformative Asian cinema.

The North American premiere took place on July 24, 2025, followed by enthusiastic Q&A sessions. The screening drew prolonged applause from both audiences and film professionals. Set in gritty HCM City in the late 1990s, the film tells a turbulent love story between San, a transgender singer, and Nam, an underground boxer on a mission to help her fund gender‑affirming surgery.

Critics have hailed Gia Huy as the “physical soul” of the film.

“Võ Điền Gia Huy brings to life Nam, a figure as fierce as he is desperate, a body like stone but eyes that melt,” and called him the film’s “physical soul”, Asian Movie Pulse praised how he embodied Nam’s fraught emotional core.

Meanwhile, Buttered Popcorn commended the film’s accessibility.

“One of the most accessible Vietnamese films to have hit the international festival circuit in recent years. Gia Huy acts not just with his body but with harrowing emotional interiority”.

Gay City News, often perceptive about LGBTQ+ cinema, wrote: “Although structurally imperfect at times, Skin of Youth carries raw energy that evokes the oppressive rhythms of late‑century Sài Gòn - and above all, it rings true.”

Gia Huy, born in 1996 in Tây Ninh and a graduate of HCM City’s Theatre & Cinema University, stunned critics with his theatre‑bred presence and emotional vulnerability. He first gained attention in Thưa Mẹ Con Đi (Momma’s Trip, 2019) and has since taken on daring roles in Fanti, Kẻ Ăn Hồn (Soul Eater), and Ước Mình Cùng Bay (Wish We Could Fly).

“Each international festival feels like reliving my first steps in front of the camera… the excitement never fades as I await audiences’ reactions,” Gia Huy said.

“I can only say I’m grateful to every opportunity and to everyone who believes in me,” he added.

Following Skin of Youth, he is set to appear in the upcoming film Tử Chiến Trên Không (Death Battle in the Sky), slated for release around Việt Nam’s National Day holiday on September 2. —VNS