Vietnamese circus wins two international awards

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese circus artists have earned two major awards at international festivals in Russia, showcasing the nation’s growing stature on the global stage.

At the IDOL 2025 World Circus Arts Festival in Moscow from July 17 to 20, Việt Nam’s Lotus Swing performance, staged by four female artists from the Việt Nam Circus Federation, was awarded the Special Prize. Meritorious artists Lô Ngọc Thủy, Phạm Hương, Lưu Hương, and Hồng Thúy captivated audiences with their refined technique performance and elegant representation of the lotus – Việt Nam’s national flower – through a blend of traditional music and costume.

The performance also earned an invitation to tour at the Circus on Lenin Hills, considered the cradle of modern circus arts in Russia.

Later, from July 23 to 26, Việt Nam participated in the 3rd International Circus Festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Kazakhstan National Circus.

The festival gathered nearly 160 artists from 15 countries, including Russia, China, France, Argentina, and Germany. Việt Nam’s Director of the Circus Federation, People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, served on the judging panel.

Việt Nam’s entry, the aerial act Duo Love, performed by Meritorious Artists Thanh Tuấn and Thu Hương, captivated both the audience and jury. The highlight featured Hương suspending herself by one leg while spinning Tuấn in mid-air using only her hair – a rare and highly challenging feat.

The performance won one of the three Gold Prizes, alongside entries from Russia and Ukraine. Kazakhstan’s act claimed the festival’s top Grand Prix.

In September, Việt Nam will bring "Duo Love" back to at the 4th No Borders International Circus Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. — VNA/VNS