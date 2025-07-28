Việt Nam’s 80 years of nation-building on display

HÀ NỘI – An archival exhibition titled Autumn of Independence and Aspiration for Prosperity will be held at the National Library of Việt Nam from August 12 to September 18, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the exhibition will feature 800 archival documents and 80 photographs, offering a compelling narrative of Việt Nam’s eight-decade journey of resistance, unification, and national renewal. Materials on display will include books, newspapers, magazines, maps, and images curated for both their historical depth and aesthetic value.

Divided into four thematic sections, the exhibition will spotlight the August Revolution in 1945, the first great victory of Việt Nam in the 20th century; National Day on September 2, 1945, a glorious milestone of the Vietnamese people in the Hồ Chí Minh era; the historical values and contemporary significane of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam; and Việt Nam: 80 years of steady progress.

The event aims to reaffirm the significance of these milestones in shaping Việt Nam’s path under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, while instilling patriotism, national pride, and the spirit of self-reliance.

The exhibition also aims to encourage the entire Party, people and army to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, towards the 14th National Congress of the Party. — VNA/VNS