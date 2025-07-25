The revival of Đạ Long brocade

In the heart of Việt Nam's Central Highlands, K'Ho women quietly preserve the traditional art of brocade weaving - a cultural heritage of their people. Every thread and pattern is a story of identity, motherhood and the hope of passing on ancestral values. With the support of local leaders, the legacy of Đạ Long's brocade is being revived and reimagined for a new generation.