The revival of Đạ Long brocade

In the heart of Việt Nam's Central Highlands, K'Ho women quietly preserve the traditional art of brocade weaving - a cultural heritage of their people. Every thread and pattern is a story of identity, motherhood and the hope of passing on ancestral values. With the support of local leaders, the legacy of Đạ Long's brocade is being revived and reimagined for a new generation.
Covering 13,785 square metres, the museum features a four-storey circular building inspired by traditional impluvium huts. It houses exhibition halls, a conference room, a 150-seat auditorium, and creative and multifunctional spaces.
A highlight of the exhibition is the display of five works by renowned Vietnamese People’s Artist Ngô Mạnh Lân - father of Ngô Phương Ly - who was among the first Vietnamese students to study in the Soviet Union in 1962.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a press conference here on Thursday to announce the official rules and regulations for the third edition of the National Press Awards “For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture”.
The event will be run by women's organisations and clubs in various European countries and with support from the Vietnam Women's Union in Europe. It is part of the activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.
The performances aim to promote patriotism, revolutionary traditions, and the national development vision as Vietnam enters a new era. They will also serve as highlights within the broader national socio-economic achievements exhibition to be held at the National Exhibition Centre.