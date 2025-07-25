VN hosts ISMA for the first time, spotlighting global student creativity in media arts

HCM CITY — The 6th International Student Movie Awards (ISMA 2025) officially opened on July 25 at Văn Lang University (VLU) in HCM City, marking the first time the prestigious academic and artistic event has been held in Việt Nam.

Gathering 121 entries from 37 universities across eight countries and territories, including South Korea, the US, Japan, Iran, Thailand, France, China and Việt Nam, ISMA 2025 offers a dynamic platform for young artists to explore the intersection of technology, society, and environment through media art.

With the theme “Environment, Rivers and People,” this year’s event invites students to present their creative visions through genres such as Short Film, Animation Art, AI Narrative, and Interactive Art.

These works reflect contemporary concerns such as urbanisation, climate change, and human connection in a globalised world.

Phan Quân Dũng, Dean of VLU’s Faculty of Arts & Design, said the event is held in celebration of key milestones, including the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s Reunification, the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, VLU’s 30th anniversary, and the 20th anniversary of its Faculty of Arts & Design.

“It encourages students to engage with social development issues such as humans, urban life, and the environment, spreading a spirit of humanity and responsibility for a sustainable future,” he said.

Running from July 25 to 29, ISMA 2025 features three main components: the Media Art Contest, a 72-Hour Workshop, and an Academic Forum.

The opening ceremony welcomed nearly 100 distinguished guests, including 30 professors, international jury members, and 56 international students from 15 universities.

The Media Art Contest includes submissions judged by a 13-member panel of experts from Việt Nam, South Korea, the US, Japan, France, and China, representing leading institutions in media arts.

Notably, entries in Animation and AI Narrative highlight the creative integration of emerging technologies in storytelling.

A festival highlight, the 72-Hour Workshop brought together eight international student teams to co-create short films inspired by the festival’s central theme.

Mentored by professors, the teams applied Design Thinking methodology and filmed at eight culturally and environmentally significant sites in HCM City.

The Academic Forum featured seven presentations from scholars at institutions such as Kookmin University (South Korea), Middle Tennessee State University (US), Peking University, Zhejiang University, and the Central Academy of Drama (China).

Topics included media arts education in the digital era and the integration of artificial intelligence into creative disciplines.

Yang Jianhua, president of ISMA and a member of the organising committee, emphasised the event’s mission of cultural exchange and artistic innovation.

At ISMA, there are no language barriers - only the shared resonance of creativity, he said.

“May their most sincere works challenge the present and imagine a better future.”

Hosting ISMA 2025 affirms Văn Lang University’s growing global academic presence.

In 2025, VLU became the first Vietnamese university ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for both Art & Design and Performing Arts, placing in the Top 51–100 for Performing Arts and Top 101–150 for Art & Design.

With a practice-based curriculum aligned with global industry trends, VLU maintains partnerships with over 30 international institutions, especially in South Korea.

Its students have gained international recognition and are actively involved in global exchange and community-focused projects.

Through ISMA 2025, the university continues to foster globally-minded, creative learners and strengthen academic and cultural exchange in the arts. — VNS