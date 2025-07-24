Art exhibition celebrates 75 years of Việt Nam–Russia diplomatic ties

MOSCOW As part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Russia diplomatic relations, a special art exhibition themed “Master and Student: The Melody of One Journey” has opened at the Zurab Tsereteli Art Gallery of the Russian Academy of Arts in Moscow.

The exhibition features around 90 works spanning painting, graphics, sculpture, and decorative arts, created by renowned Soviet and Russian artists and their Vietnamese students. Many of the contributors are members of the former Soviet Union Academy of Arts and the current Russian Academy of Arts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm; Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi and his wife; Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko and his wife; as well as numerous officials and art lovers from both countries.

Vasily Tsereteli, President of the Russian Academy of Arts, expressed his honour in hosting the exhibition, noting that Vietnamese painting and Russian realism continue to produce world-class visual art works.

The exhibits’ quality has been reflected through the presence of master artists, including People’s Artist Nikas Safronov, one of Russia’s most renowned painters.

Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrei Malyshev affirmed that long-standing collaboration in arts education between the two countries has paved the way for a shared artistic journey, reflected in the exhibition’s title, “Master and Student”.

The event represents over half a century of collaborative creativity between outstanding Soviet and Russian artists and their Vietnamese students, many of whom were trained in Russia during the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The exhibition, he said, reflects the profound nature of the Việt Nam–Russia relationship and stands as a vivid example of enduring friendship and cultural cooperation.

A highlight of the exhibition is the display of five works by renowned Vietnamese People’s Artist Ngô Mạnh Lân -- father of Ngô Phương Ly - who was among the first Vietnamese students to study in the Soviet Union in 1962.

Speaking at the opening, Ly noted that the exhibition mirrors the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation in education, particularly in fine arts. She affirmed that it would make a meaningful contribution to strengthening the traditional friendship and close ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, Ly was awarded the Russian Academy of Arts’ Gold Medal “For Merit” for her contributions to art and international cultural relations. Sculptor Đào Châu Hải, a student of People’s Artist P.I. Bondarenko, was also named an Honourary Foreign Academician.

Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Việt Nam and Russia, calling the 75-year relationship a priceless asset built on deep cultural ties, including teacher–student bonds.

The exhibition will run until September 28. VNA/VNS