Press awards to praise journalists contributing to Vietnamese culture

HÀ NỘI -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the rules and regulations for the third edition of the National Press Awards 'For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture'.

According to Nguyễn Anh Vũ, Editor-in-Chief of Văn Hóa (Culture) newspaper and Deputy Head of the Organising Committee, this year’s awards feature several notable updates.

Specifically, the third edition of the National Press Awards 'For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture' has expanded its scope to include additional thematic groups related to journalism, publishing, cyberspace, international cultural relations, and digital information, reflecting newly assigned areas under the ministry’s management.

These are new areas that were not included in the first and second editions of the awards.

Earlier, on July 3, 2025, Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình signed Decision No. 2312/QĐ-BVHTTDL to officially rename the award from 'For the Cause of Developing Culture, Sports and Tourism' to 'For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture' - highlighting culture as the lens through which other societal sectors are viewed.

The awards recognise outstanding journalistic work produced by individuals or teams that feature real people, real stories and demonstrate a strong investigative nature, timeliness, and accuracy.

These works should highlight positive individuals, organisations, or exemplary actions, while also critically addressing negative social behaviours.

Core themes include: The development and completion of institutions, mechanisms and policies aimed at 'enabling' and 'unlocking' resources for cultural, sports, and tourism development; building the image of Vietnamese people in the era of renewal, development, and integration - anchored in appropriate and standardised values tied to family, national identity, and culture.

This includes harmonising traditional and modern values; preserving and promoting traditional cultural heritage while embracing global cultural excellence; and fostering the creation of new cultural values with high quality and impact; strategies for developing the cultural and creative industries through 2030, with a vision to 2045; enforcement and exploitation of intellectual property rights in cyberspace; promotion of AI applications in digital cultural industries; and efforts to protect, manage, and promote cultural heritage across various fields; notable achievements and lessons learned that help Vietnamese sports rise to the international stage; enhancing public awareness and participation in physical education and sports across all social groups.

Eligible entries include various journalistic forms such as feature articles, reports, investigative pieces, documentaries, essays, and discussion programmes (excluding live broadcasts on radio or television).

Entries must focus on topics related to culture, information, family, sports, and tourism and must have been published or aired for the first time between June 16, 2024, and June 30, 2025, in print, online, radio, television or photojournalism formats.

The Organising Committee will award one group prize worth VNĐ20 million (US$763). In addition, individual prizes will be presented, including a First Prize worth VNĐ30 million, along with Second, Third and Consolation prizes.

Applications for the Third National Press Awards “For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture” can be submitted in person or sent by mail to the Standing Office of the Awards at Văn Hóa Newspaper, No. 33, Alley 294/2, Kim Mã Street, Ngọc Hà Ward, Hà Nội.

Phone: 024.38220036 (extensions 110, 111).

The deadline for submissions is from now until July 31, 2025 (postmark date applies). VNS