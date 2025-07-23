Film screening helps strengthen Việt Nam–Sri Lanka relationship

HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam Film Show 2025 is taking place in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, featuring free public screenings.

The three-day event, which began on July 22, serves as a meaningful cultural activity to deepen the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (July 21, 1970-2025).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thi Tâm reviewed key milestones in bilateral relations, emphasising that Vietnam and Sri Lanka have enjoyed a long-standing traditional friendship, even before the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1970.

Over the past 55 years, thanks to the efforts of generations of leaders and people from both countries, the relationship has been continuously strengthened and expanded across various fields, including politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as mutual support and coordination at regional and international forums.

The ambassador also highlighted a series of commemorative activities organised by the Vietnamese Embassy since the beginning of the year, with strong support from Sri Lankan ministries and agencies, including a logo design contest and a quiz on bilateral relations.

Tâm said she believes that the Việt Nam Film Show 2025 not only honours more than five decades of traditional friendship, but also offers an opportunity to showcase Vietnamese culture, people, and a fast-growing film industry to Sri Lankan and international audiences.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne emphasised that the Việt Nam–Sri Lanka relationship is a vivid example of sincere friendship, built on mutual respect, solidarity during the past struggle for independence, and ongoing cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.

He commended Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements over past decades, viewing them as an inspiration for developing nations, including Sri Lanka. He affirmed the Sri Lankan Parliament’s readiness to support initiatives that enhance parliamentary relations, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Wickramaratne welcomed the initiative to host the Việt Nam Film Show in Colombo, describing it as a cultural bridge that strengthens mutual understanding between the two peoples through the powerful global language of cinema.

At the ceremony, the Vietnamese Embassy introduced three feature films to be screened during the week: Đào, Phở and Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano) – a tragic yet romantic love story set during wartime; Bà Già Đi Bụi (Runaway Grandma) – which tells the story of Mrs Nam, who sacrificed her whole life for her children and, in her final years, longed to live for herself, a wish that could only be fulfilled in dreams; and Vầng Trăng Thơ Ấu (The Childhood Moon) – a film about President Hồ Chí Minh's childhood.

Additionally, short documentaries showcasing Việt Nam’s natural beauty and cultural life will be screened, offering Sri Lankan audiences a diverse and authentic view of Việt Nam.

A key highlight of the event was the award ceremony for the logo design contest and quiz on Việt Nam–Sri Lanka relations, launched by the Vietnamese Embassy earlier this year. The winning entries reflected not only the participants’ understanding and affection for Việt Nam, but also helped spread messages of solidarity and creativity within the Sri Lankan community. VNA/VNS