Việt Nam crowned champion at international baking competition

PENANG A Vietnamese team has clinched the highest overall award at the prestigious 'Battle of the Pastry & Bakery Chefs 2025' baking competition held in Penang, Malaysia, reaffirming the rising status of Việt Nam's culinary arts in the international arena.

Outshining more than 400 contestants from countries across Asia, the Vietnamese team emerged as the grand champions of the competition, which was organised by the Penang Chefs Association and endorsed by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), one of the most respected global culinary organisations.

Participants from Malaysia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, South Korea, and Việt Nam competed across various categories including wedding cakes, cold cakes, artistic bread, chocolate sculptures and sugar decorations.

The Vietnamese team was sponsored by the Saigon Professional Chefs’ Guild (under the HCM City Tourism Association) and the Vietnam Pastry and Bakery Guild (under the Việt Nam Tourism Association).

Led by head chef Kiều Oanh, the team showcased exceptional preparation, composure and teamwork over three days of intense competition. Their outstanding performance earned them a total of 16 gold medals, five silver medals, 11 bronze medals and two major trophies, including the coveted Grand Champion Cup — the highest honour of the entire event.

This marks the second time Vietnamese chefs have claimed victory at an international contest sanctioned by Worldchefs, underscoring both the technical expertise and global integration of Việt Nam’s younger generation of pastry chefs.

Among the standout performers was chef Dương Minh Trí, who won three individual gold medals and was named Best Chef of the competition.

The team’s overall title demonstrated not only excellence in individual categories, but also consistent strength across the board.

Chef Kenny Kong, head of the judging panel, praised the Vietnamese chefs for their talent and creativity, as well as their remarkable team spirit and dedication.

“Despite sleeping only an hour a day, they worked tirelessly to showcase their refined skills, honed through rigorous training and practice,” Kong said.

“From exquisite wedding cakes to elaborate sugar art and lifelike pastries, their creations were truly inspirational. They deserve the title of Best Pastry and Bakery Team.”

Nguyễn Thị Khánh, vice president of the Việt Nam Tourism Association and president of the HCM City Tourism Association, expressed pride in the team's accomplishment.

“This is a team of passionate, talented and dedicated chefs,” Khánh said.

“Their victory brings immense pride and joy to the Vietnamese tourism and culinary sectors. It’s not only a triumph for Vietnamese pastry, but a strong affirmation of Việt Nam’s growing stature in the regional culinary scene.”

Beyond the medals, Việt Nam’s victory in Malaysia stands as a powerful statement on the nation’s pastry and bakery industry, which is steadily gaining international recognition as Việt Nam stands shoulder-to-shoulder with culinary powerhouses across Asia and the world. VNS