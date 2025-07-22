Translator Nguyễn Lệ Chi honoured in China

HÀ NỘI - Nguyễn Lệ Chi has become the first Vietnamese to be honoured by the China Writers Association in Nanjing on July 21.

Chi is among 15 sinologists from countries including the Netherlands, Japan, Spain and Kazakhstan to receive the title 'Friend of Chinese Literature' from Zhang Hongsen, Chairman of the China Writers Association, for the hard work and outstanding achievements of sinologists in translating and promoting Chinese literature.

"Reading and translating good stories has been my lifelong hobby," Chi said.

"I am lucky to get the chance to translate excellent literary works and Chinese literary works. I want to thank Chinese writers who have written great stories.

"Hopefully, I continue my journey discovering and translating the works, sharing with readers of both China and Việt Nam, becoming a literary connection between the two countries. I also dream of and make an effort to share Vietnamese literature with Chinese and international audiences.”

Chi is the director of Chibooks Company and has translated Chinese literary books into Vietnamese for over 25 years. In June, Chi was honoured by the HCM City People’s Committee with a Certificate of Merit recognising her as one of 177 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the city's literary and artistic development over the past 50 years since national reunification (1975 - 2025).

The recognition ceremony was part of the 7th International Sinologists Conference on Translating Chinese Literature, which has been held every two years since 2010, attracting a large number of renowned literary translators from around the world.

This year's event focused on the theme Translation for the Future and featured dozens of sinologists from 31 countries and regions alongside more than 30 leading Chinese writers, as well as 39 literary translators from other countries, including Việt Nam, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the UK, Turkey, Poland, Italy and Iran. - VNS