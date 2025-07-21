Việt Nam’s culinary culture showcased at 35th Hong Kong book fair

HONG KONG — The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau are displaying books that introduce Việt Nam’s travel destinations and culinary heritage at the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair.

This year’s fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), carries the theme “Food Cultures and Future Living” and features over 770 exhibitors at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

At Việt Nam’s booth, visitors discover more than just travel destinations, they immerse themselves in the stories behind Vietnamese dishes, showcased through curated books that explore regional specialties, traditional recipes, cultural significance, and origins of iconic foods. The culinary titles go beyond simply listing ingredients, they offer cultural insights and narratives that spark curiosity and inspire visitors to explore Việt Nam firsthand.

The Vietnamese booth has attracted a steady stream of visitors, with many stopping to learn about Việt Nam’s cuisine, pose with the iconic nón lá (conical hat), and browse through travel guides and culinary books.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Lê Đức Hạnh said the fair presents an opportunity for promoting Vietnamese tourism and cuisine to a wide audience, particularly families, adding that the food-focused theme aligns perfectly with Việt Nam’s global culinary reputation.

According to Hạnh, the growing popularity of Vietnamese food in Hong Kong ranging from street food to high-end restaurants points to significant potential for further development, especially the affordable segment.

She encouraged the Vietnamese community in Hong Kong to work together to promote the essence of Vietnamese cuisine, facilitate the import of authentic ingredients, and support the presence of skilled Vietnamese chefs in the city.

Việt Nam’s culinary content is also featured prominently in publications by Vietnam Pictorial, a magazine published by the Vietnam News Agency. Its food section, known for high-quality design and timely coverage of culinary trends, helps further convey the vibrancy of Việt Nam's food culture to international readers.

Within the framework of the fair, Việt Nam's youngest writer of fiction in English Nguyễn Hạnh Phương presented her works – the English-Vietnamese bilingual series for children "Star Team: A Quest For The Greatest Power " – to book lovers in Hong Kong.

The 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, lasting through July 22, is expected to draw over one million visitors. — VNA/VNS