Citizen protection for 140 nationals held in Cambodia fraud bust

HÀ NỘI — More than 140 Vietnamese nationals have been detained in Cambodia in a recent crackdown on illegal online activities, according to Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng confirmed the information on Thursday at the regular press briefing in Hà Nội, adding that the arrests, which took place from July 14 to 15, were part of a wider Cambodian raid to combat cybercrime and fraudulent online operations.

Cambodian media had earlier reported that over 200 foreign nationals were among the 1,000 people in total apprehended as part of the sweep, lasting over three days in the capital Phnom Penh, the Thai border city of Poipet and the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

The spokesperson said those detained were allegedly involved in online fraud and other criminal activities. In response, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia has promptly coordinated with local authorities to verify the identities of the detained citizens and to ensure their basic living conditions are maintained while investigations continue.

“Immediately after receiving information, the embassy worked professionally with Cambodian authorities to clarify the situation and has requested humane treatment for Vietnamese citizens,” Hằng noted.

The ministry added that it had directed the embassy and relevant domestic agencies to carry out citizen protection procedures and assist in repatriating affected individuals as soon as possible.

This incident comes amid continued warnings from Vietnamese officials about the risks of deceptive job offers overseas. The foreign ministry reiterated its alert to citizens to be wary of promises of high-paying, low-effort jobs abroad, especially those that require no qualifications, offer no contracts and lack clear information about the identity of the employer or location.

“Before going abroad for work, citizens should thoroughly research the job, the company or individual offering it, the work site, benefits and legal protections,” the spokesperson said.

Vietnamese nationals seeking information or assistance related to relatives detained in Cambodia – or needing guidance on citizen protection – are encouraged to contact the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, Hằng said. — VNS