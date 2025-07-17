Cà Mau strengthens western sea dyke ahead of rainy season

CÀ MAU – Cà Mau Province is shoring up its western sea dyke against coastal erosion during the peak storm and rain season to ensure public safety.

Running over 108km, the dyke plays a vital role in protecting agriculture and livelihoods in the country’s southernmost province.

It is especially important for the freshwater areas that specialise in growing two rice crops a year and breeding freshwater fish and the cajuput forests there.

In addition to its original role of keeping out tidal surges and flooding, the dyke has also become a crucial transportation route connecting the province’s western coastal areas, contributing to urban development along them.

During the annual storm season the dyke faces huge pressure from high tides and strong waves, and its protection has long been a priority for local authorities to ensure both safety and economic activity.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the dyke remains incomplete and not yet fully reinforced. Several sections are made of earth and vulnerable to extreme weather.

The province has submitted proposals to the Government, seeking financial support to gradually complete the dyke all the way between the western and eastern coasts.

More than 52km have been reinforced so far with the remaining 56km still made of earth.

Coastal erosion and seawater intrusion remain a threat the dyke: Many sections of protective forests along it have been destroyed.

Despite the construction of breakwater embankments in certain areas, strong waves continue to pound the dyke, and the protective forest belt around it, particularly where the vegetation has been lost.

This poses a high risk of breaches, especially during prolonged heavy rains and storms.

The People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies and localities to proactively implement disaster preparedness measures for this year’s rainy season.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment and other agencies are conducting inspections to assess the condition of the dyke along both the eastern and western coasts, ensuring that vulnerable sections are promptly repaired and reinforced ahead of the storm and rain season beginning in May. – VNS