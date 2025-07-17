Korean firm apologises, fires employee over assault in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Chun Sung Woog, legal representative of Segyung Vina Co., Ltd, the Vietnamese branch of Segyung HiTech Co.,Ltd, has publicly apologised to all parties involved in the incident in which a young Vietnamese woman was assaulted by two South Korean women at a photo booth in Hà Nội.

The company also committed to fully compensating the victims.

“First and foremost, Segyung Vina would like to extend our sincerest apologies to the Government of Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people, the Korean Association in Việt Nam and all stakeholders related to the incident at the photobooth in Mỹ Đình Ward, Hà Nội, on the evening of July 11,” read a statement posted on the company’s official Facebook page.

The company confirmed that the incident involved a South Korean employee currently based at its headquarters in South Korea.

During a business trip to Việt Nam from July 9 to 14, the individual and another South Korean woman were involved in an assault on two Vietnamese citizens.

According to Segyung Vina Co., Ltd, the incident occurred outside of working hours and only came to the company’s attention after videos and information about the event spread widely on social media.

The company was not made aware of the incident in detail until midday on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, Segyung Vina Co., Ltd, held an emergency meeting, contacted the victims and the management of the photobooth and began working closely with the local police to investigate and address the situation.

The company representative emphasised “We are fully aware that the behaviour is unethical, utterly unacceptable and goes against the company’s core values, which include complying with Vietnamese law, respecting local culture and supporting the development of our Vietnamese employees.”

Segyung Vina Co., Ltd, together with Segyung HiTech headquarters, stressed that they are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and are committed to taking all necessary measures to resolve it appropriately.

The company also outlined the following specific actions, including immediate dismissal of the South Korean employee involved in the assault; a formal apology and full, good-faith compensation to the victims; the introduction of a Code of Conduct for all South Korean employees working abroad, applicable to both Segyung Vina Co., Ltd and the head office, along with regular training sessions to prevent similar incidents in the future; active cooperation with Vietnamese authorities to investigate the cause and prevent any recurrence.

“We sincerely apologise to the victims and to the people of Việt Nam for this serious incident. Segyung Vina Co., Ltd remains committed to fostering a long-term, respectful and mutually supportive partnership between Việt Nam and South Korea,” the statement concluded.

The incident first gained public attention on Monday, when a video and accompanying post went viral on social media.

In the post, a young Vietnamese woman alleged that she and a friend had been verbally abused and physically assaulted by two South Korean women while using a photo booth in Hà Nội.

According to the post, the two Vietnamese women had booked a session in advance, paid in full and were using the booth within the allotted time.

However, two South Korean women waiting outside began to hurl insults and demand that they leave.

When one of the Vietnamese women protested, one of the South Korean women allegedly attacked her, grabbing her hair and repeatedly striking her on the head, face and body.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage both in Việt Nam and South Korea.

Multiple South Korean news outlets have reported on the case.

On Tuesday, Yonhap News TV posted details of the incident, drawing significant public attention online. Many South Korean netizens expressed shame over the violent conduct and condemned the behaviour of the two South Korean women.

KBS, one of South Korea’s major broadcasters, also shared the video and report on its official Instagram account. Numerous South Korean users left comments expressing disappointment and disapproval.

Segyung Vina Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Segyung HiTech Co.,Ltd., manufactures phone components and specialises in high-tech films and industrial tapes. The Việt Nam’s branch, established in Bắc Ninh Province in December 2013, is one of the Segyung HiTech Co.,Ltd’s overseas production facilities. — VNS