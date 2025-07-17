Hà Nội deploys AI-powered surveillance network across city

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has completed the installation of 261 AI-powered surveillance cameras, each integrated with 10 distinct functions, strategically positioned across key locations throughout the capital.

The cameras have been installed at major junctions, arterial roads, densely populated areas and tourist hotspots, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring under all weather conditions.

A key feature of the system is its 360-degree scanning capability and the ability to recognise faces and vehicle number plates from distances of up to 700m.

The footage is transmitted directly to the city’s operations centre for real-time analysis and processing.

Within two hours of detecting a violation, notifications are sent to vehicle owners via the VneID (Việt Nam Electronic Identification) platform or VneTraffic (Việt Nam Electronic Traffic) apps or to local police.

Offences recorded include riding without helmets, lane violations and illegal stopping or parking.

The city’s Police Department said that the system is expected to be fully operational by December 18. Once it is, many roads across the city will no longer require permanent traffic police deployment.

Director of Hà Nội’s Police Department Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng revealed the details during a recent meeting with representatives from all 126 communes and wards in the city.

"From the operations centre, we can clearly see individuals sitting in boats at Đục Wharf, Hương Pagoda,” he said.

The monitoring capability has reached a level of detail that serves both security and traffic management needs effectively.

Talking about the system’s capabilities, Tùng said the technology can recognise number plates, manage traffic flow via 'green lanes' and automatically adjust traffic lights based on real-time vehicle density, enabling continuous flow on key routes, thereby reducing congestion and improving traffic coordination.

Crucially, the facial recognition function allows authorities to detect wanted individuals and automatically alert the operations centre.

Starting from the third quarter of next year, the camera system’s scope will be expanded to include the detection of environmental violations, pavement encroachment and automatic data extraction to support administrative enforcement.

Tùng added: “In the digital age, technology is no longer optional, it is a necessity. We are committed to mastering technology to resolve tasks more quickly and accurately, ultimately serving the people better.”

By 2030, Hà Nội aims to install over 40,000 AI cameras to enhance public security, traffic safety, environmental protection and national defence.

The initiative forms part of the 'Smart Surveillance' scheme approved by the Government in 2020.

The National Data Centre, located at the headquarters of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, will connect AI camera systems nationwide, including along National Highway 1A, major expressways and in urban centres like HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Hải Phòng.

Department Director Major General Đỗ Thanh Bình said the agency is working with specialised units at the national level to maximise the potential of AI camera-based enforcement.

The online penalty model, currently being piloted on expressways managed by the department, enables citizens to interact with authorities and receive decisions efficiently and transparently.— VNS