Over $9.5 million raised for Cuba just in three days

HÀ NỘI — A fundraising programme named “65 Years of Việt Nam – Cuba Solidarity” had collected 249.9 billion VND (over 9.5 million USD) by Saturday noon, with more than 1.15 million contributions, nearly four times the set minimum target.

Nguyễn Hải Anh, General Secretary and Vice President of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VRCS) – the body tasked with leading the national campaign – said that, immediately after the launching ceremony on August 13, millions of people had joined the effort.

Within just 48 hours, contributions were said to have exceeded 200 per cent of the initial goal, surpassing VNĐ130 billion (US$9.5 million), reflecting the special place Cuba holds in the hearts of the Vietnamese people.

According to Anh, the VRCS Central Committee is working closely with the Cuban Embassy in Việt Nam, the Cuban Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and relevant ministries and agencies to ensure the timely, transparent transfer of the donations to the Cuban people.

The campaign’s results were seen as a reflection of the enduring solidarity and loyalty of the Vietnamese people towards Cuba, as well as the trust placed in the VRCS to channel this support.

Anh highlighted the collective spirit and humanitarian values of Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, expressing gratitude to all contributors.

He added that the process of receiving and reporting donations would remain fully transparent, with account statements made publicly available from Saturday.

Anh also expressed hope that this spirit of solidarity would continue to mobilise resources for Cuba, demonstrating to the world the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The fundraising programme, organised by the VRCS in coordination with ministries and central-level agencies, is part of the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1960–2025).

Running for 65 days from August 13 – coinciding with the 99th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro – until October 16, 2025, the campaign aims to support the Cuban people with food, essential goods and sustainable humanitarian activities. — VNA/VNS