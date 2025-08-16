Traffic restriction in Mỹ Đình announced for “Proud to be Vietnamese” programme

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's Department of Public Security has issued a traffic regulation plan to ensure security and order for the art and political programme “Proud to be Vietnamese” on Sunday at the square of Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

Accordingly, from 12pm (noon) on Sunday until the conclusion of the programme in the evening, all vehicles – except those with security badges, police and military vehicles, and other priority vehicles as prescribed by law – will be prohibited from travelling on Lê Quang Đạo Street (from Mễ Trì to Mỹ Đình National Stadium Square) and Lê Đức Thọ Street (from Trần Hữu Dực to the Mỹ Đình National Stadium Square).

In addition, trucks carrying goods weighing 500kg or more, passenger cars with 16 seats or more (except buses, garbage trucks, emergency and security vehicles, and other priority vehicles) will be temporarily banned.

Personal cars and motorbikes will also be restricted on several streets, including Lê Quang Đạo (from Mễ Trì to Thăng Long Avenue), Lê Đức Thọ (from Trần Hữu Dực to Hồ Tùng Mậu), Mễ Trì, Trần Hữu Dực, Hàm Nghi, Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Đỗ Xuân Hợp, Tân Mỹ, Nguyễn Hoàng, Châu Văn Liêm, the frontage road of Thăng Long Avenue (from Phạm Hùng to Lê Quang Đạo), Hồ Tùng Mậu, Cầu Diễn, and Trịnh Văn Bô.

During this period, road users are advised to take alternative routes, such as using Thăng Long Avenue via Provincial Road 70 or Ring Road 3.

The Department of Public Security also asked the Department of Construction to adjust bus services, restrict operations on affected streets and suspend parking in banned areas.

They urged drivers to comply with traffic laws and follow officers’ instructions to ensure the programme runs safely and smoothly. — VNA/VNS