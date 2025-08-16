Nuclear medicine opens new directions in early diagnosis and treatment of cancer

HÀ NỘI — Health experts highlighted the role of nuclear medicine in the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer at a symposium on August 16.

The two-day event, titled “Update on Cancer Treatment and Nuclear Medicine”, was organised by the Bạch Mai Hospital Centre for Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, with the participation of around 1,000 domestic and international medical experts.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, nearly 20 million new cases of cancer are recorded globally each year, with about 10 million deaths. In Việt Nam, more than 180,000 new cases and over 122,000 deaths are reported annually.

The incidence and mortality of cancer in Việt Nam continue to rise, particularly for lung, liver, breast, stomach, and colorectal cancers. These types are not only the most common but also among the deadliest if not detected and treated early. Lung cancer, in particular, is considered a “silent killer,” accounting for the highest incidence in men in many countries, including Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Bạch Mai General Hospital Director Prof. Đào Xuân Cơ stressed that cancer remains the leading health burden both globally and in Việt Nam, requiring the health system to constantly improve its capacity in diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

“This is an alarming figure, reflecting the need for a comprehensive and synchronised strategy in early diagnosis, targeted treatment, and holistic care for cancer patients,” Prof. Cơ said.

He also emphasised that the application of advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques is essential to improve treatment outcomes and extend patients’ lives.

According to Prof. Dr. Mai Trọng Khoa, former Deputy Director of Bạch Mai Hospital, the rising burden of cancer is not only linked to population growth and longevity but also to modern lifestyles and increasingly polluted living environments. Factors such as dust, chemicals, pesticides, gasoline fumes, alcohol, and especially cigarettes – both traditional and electronic – are severely impacting public health.

“It is worrying that the age of smoking initiation is becoming younger, even spreading into schools. Passive smoking is also a constant danger when living and working environments are not strictly controlled. Hundreds of toxic substances in cigarette smoke create favourable conditions for cancer development, particularly lung cancer,” Prof. Khoa said.

Associate Prof. Dr. Phạm Cẩm Phương, Director of the Centre for Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, emphasised that nuclear medicine plays a vital role in early cancer diagnosis and in monitoring treatment response through functional imaging techniques such as PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and SPECT. These methods enable the assessment of cancer cell metabolism even before morphological lesions appear, allowing early and accurate detection of metastasis.

“Therefore, nuclear medicine supports individualised treatment, tailoring regimens to each patient based on the biological characteristics of their tumour. It can be said that this is a pioneering field in precision medicine, contributing significantly to improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients,” Prof. Phương said.

Experts also noted that in treatment, targeted radiation therapies such as I-131, Lu-177, and theragnostics make it possible to precisely localise lesions and assess treatment response in real time. These approaches help destroy cancer cells while minimising damage to healthy tissue.

Prof. Đào Xuân Cơ added: “The advancement of modern diagnostic methods such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and genetic-level disease diagnosis, combined with targeted drugs and immunotherapy, has prolonged survival and enhanced the quality of life for patients.”

At the symposium, experts will hold three consecutive training sessions on immunotherapy in lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and nuclear medicine applications in diagnosis and treatment. Participants also discussed new advances in treating specific cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal and lung cancers, alongside innovations in radiotherapy and nuclear medicine.

The biennial symposium serves as a platform for doctors to exchange expertise, explore new approaches in cancer treatment, and contribute to improving patient care and quality of life. — VNS