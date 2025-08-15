Politics & Law
Home Society

Friendship association's office launched to promote Việt Nam-Malaysia ties

August 15, 2025 - 21:40
Attending the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Ngọc Linh applauded the association’s initiatives to contribute meaningfully to Việt Nam-Malaysia relations.
Delegates cut the ribbon to open the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (VMFA)'s Office in Kuala Lumpur. — VNA/VNS Photo Viên Luyến

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA) opened its first office in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, marking a significant step toward building the Vietnamese community and strengthening the bilateral relations.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Ngọc Linh applauded the association’s initiatives to contribute meaningfully to Việt Nam-Malaysia relations. He expressed his confidence that the new office will become a hub for partnerships, fresh ideas, and impactful programmes to deepen the Việt Nam-Malaysia relationship.

MVFA President Trần Thị Chang said she hopes that with the companionship from partners, the association will continue serving as a bridge to connect the two countries' people, spread the values of friendship, and promote cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, and community bonds.

Established in August 2022 as a licensed not-for-profit organisation in Malaysia, the MVFA seeks to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation across culture, education, business, and diplomacy. Its vision is to build a connected and prosperous Việt Nam-Malaysia community, strengthen partnership, honour cultural heritage, and open new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The organisation’s standout activities over the past three years include supporting Vietnamese medical delegations visiting leading Malaysian hospitals, co-hosting free health check-ups for the Vietnamese community, organising sports and cultural events, and facilitating Malaysian business missions to Việt Nam’s Đắk Lắk Province and HCM City to explore trade and cultural cooperation.

Its office will facilitate the implementation of cooperation programmes regarding culture, economy, education, healthcare and community, helping strengthen and elevate Việt Nam-Malaysia ties to a new height. — VNA/VNS

 

 

