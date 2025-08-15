Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Cambodian officers, soldiers joining National Day parade welcomed in Tây Ninh

August 15, 2025 - 20:11
Their presence in the parade is not only a military exchange activity but also a vivid testament to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.
Convoy of the Military Region 7 carries soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces to HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tân

TÂY NINH — The Military Command of the southern border province of Tây Ninh held a ceremony on Friday to welcome a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces who came for training and participating in a military parade for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The delegation, comprising 120 officers and soldiers, travelled by road through the Mộc Bài International Border Gate.

Their presence in the parade is not only a military exchange activity but also a vivid testament to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

After the welcoming ceremony, the delegation continued to travel to HCM City and then fly to Hà Nội, where they will proceed to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programmes. — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese donations for Cuba top nearly $4.5m

The campaign, titled '65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity', forms part of the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025 marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1960–2025).
Society

Mekong Delta farmer spends billions to conserve river fish

Every year, the 63-year-old man willingly spends nearly VNĐ800 million (US$31,000) not for profit, but to feed and protect a natural school of fish, transforming his floating cages into a conservation landmark that supports the riverine ecosystem and contributes to eco-tourism.
Society

Gold rush for nation’s 80th sparks pride and shine

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s founding (September 2), patriotism is shining brightly through a growing trend in jewellery and other everyday products. From silver bars to delicate rings, artisans and brands are crafting pieces that honour national pride and heritage. This collection of stories highlights the passion and craftsmanship behind these meaningful creations that resonate deeply with Vietnamese people across all generations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom