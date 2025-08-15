Cambodian officers, soldiers joining National Day parade welcomed in Tây Ninh

TÂY NINH — The Military Command of the southern border province of Tây Ninh held a ceremony on Friday to welcome a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces who came for training and participating in a military parade for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - 2025).

The delegation, comprising 120 officers and soldiers, travelled by road through the Mộc Bài International Border Gate.

Their presence in the parade is not only a military exchange activity but also a vivid testament to the solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

After the welcoming ceremony, the delegation continued to travel to HCM City and then fly to Hà Nội, where they will proceed to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programmes. — VNA/VNS