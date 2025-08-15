Politics & Law
Society

Preparations for 80th anniversary of August Revolution, National Day hastened

August 15, 2025 - 21:46
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and Hà Nội must promptly finalise a detailed parade scenario that is well-organised, grand, and capable of inspiring patriotism and national pride.
Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú (standing) speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú has affirmed that preparations for the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day are a particularly important political task, bearing profound historical, political, and national unity significance.

Chairing a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for the celebrations of major national holidays and important historic events for 2023–2025 in Hà Nội on Friday, Tú urged Hà Nội authorities and relevant agencies to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, work urgently, and coordinate closely with the steering committee to fulfil all assigned tasks, ensuring the event’s success, absolute safety, and no errors.

He stressed the need for clearly defined responsibilities for each agency and unit. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and Hà Nội must promptly finalise a detailed parade scenario that is well-organised, grand, and capable of inspiring patriotism and national pride.

On protocol and logistics, Tú called for meticulous preparations, from arranging dignified seats for guests and providing refreshments to welcoming heads of state and foreign guests. Hà Nội needs to work closely with the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant units to finalise a unified protocol and diplomatic plan for submission to the Politburo and Secretariat within a week, he said.

According to reports at the meeting, memorial projects are being urgently completed. Many cultural and artistic works with high educational value have been carefully prepared. Commemorative events, military parade, march, and special art programmes have been thoroughly planned to ensure broad public engagement. The communication and education work has been intensified through publications, films, and media reports, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reinforces public trust in the Party and the State.

However, challenges remain as preparations coincide with the restructuring of localities, agencies and units, the implementation of two-tier local administrations, and the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term. In some localities, the implementation of central authorities' directives on celebrations and communication has been slow. Remote and mountainous areas with poor transport and internet access face difficulties in organising cultural and communication activities.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Thu Hà said the capital is mobilising all resources to ensure the anniversary is celebrated solemnly, safely, and meaningfully. The city has completed three assigned leading tasks and is implementing eight tasks in coordination with central agencies, she added.

Preparations for the parade and march were carried out in detail and methodically. Grandstands, decorations, and LED screens are being installed to meet the deadlines, the official said, emphasising that ensuring grandstand safety for tens of thousands of attendees remains the top priority. — VNA/VNS

Society

Vietnamese donations for Cuba top nearly $4.5m

The campaign, titled '65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity', forms part of the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025 marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1960–2025).
Society

Mekong Delta farmer spends billions to conserve river fish

Every year, the 63-year-old man willingly spends nearly VNĐ800 million (US$31,000) not for profit, but to feed and protect a natural school of fish, transforming his floating cages into a conservation landmark that supports the riverine ecosystem and contributes to eco-tourism.
Society

Gold rush for nation’s 80th sparks pride and shine

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s founding (September 2), patriotism is shining brightly through a growing trend in jewellery and other everyday products. From silver bars to delicate rings, artisans and brands are crafting pieces that honour national pride and heritage. This collection of stories highlights the passion and craftsmanship behind these meaningful creations that resonate deeply with Vietnamese people across all generations.

