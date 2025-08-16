AstraZeneca Vietnam named among Asia’s best workplaces

HCM CITY — AstraZeneca Vietnam has been recognised as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025” by HR Asia, underscoring its commitment to building a sustainable, people-centred workplace.

The award, announced in HCM City on August 15, highlights the company’s efforts to foster an inspiring, flexible and inclusive work culture that encourages collaboration and personal growth.

The HR Asia Awards, organised annually, honour outstanding enterprises across the region for their human resources strategies, employee engagement and workplace culture.

This year’s programme drew participation from more than 20,000 businesses and 1.5 million employees in markets including Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Việt Nam.

In its debut year of participation, AstraZeneca Vietnam surpassed market averages in several key areas.

The company achieved a score of 4.2 in leadership and organisation, compared to the market average of 4.02, reflecting its focus on clear communication and staff development opportunities.

It also recorded 4.5 in emotional engagement and 4.5 in recognising individual contributions, both significantly higher than regional benchmarks.

Atul Tandon, General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, said: “This recognition encourages us to further prioritise building a people-centred culture, where every team member is empowered to grow and inspired to create meaningful impact for patients and society.”

The company has rolled out a series of initiatives under its “Empowering Your Power – At AstraZeneca You Can” human resources strategy.

These include “Reverse Mentoring,” a leadership development scheme, and “Coffee Chat with General Director,” designed to facilitate open dialogue between employees and leaders.

The AZ Plan 100 programme, meanwhile, supports medical representatives with in-depth training and welcomed 19 new talents in the 2024–25 period.

Alongside competitive remuneration, the company prioritises employee well-being through initiatives such as Healthy Week, sports clubs and wellness programmes.

It has also invested in modern, sustainable workspaces, including a LEED Gold-certified office in Hà Nội, to promote creativity and collaboration.

With these efforts, it has secured a spot among the “Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam” for six consecutive years.

The latest award reinforces its position as a leading employer in the biopharmaceutical sector and affirms its long-term commitment to advancing healthcare in Việt Nam through science-driven innovation. — VNS