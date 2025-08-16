Students worldwide build friendships through International Mathematics Competition

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 500 school students from 29 countries and territories, together with Vietnamese peers, took part in the ‘Puzzle Challenge’ – a prelude contest – during the opening ceremony of the 25th International Mathematics Competition (IMC) in the central city on August 15.

Contestants will compete in individual and team events at the Việt Nam–Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) under the University of Đà Nẵng, alongside team-building activities and sightseeing trips around the city from August 16 to 18.

IMC Chairman Wen-Hsien Sun praised the host’s thorough preparations.

“Việt Nam boasts a profound mathematical tradition and innovation. From the ingenious astronomical and calendar calculations of ancient mathematicians to the groundbreaking research of modern scholars published in leading international journals, Việt Nam has always been a cradle of mathematical wisdom,” Wen-Hsien Sun said.

“We must especially remember the remarkable contributions of 2010 Fields Medal winner Professor Ngô Bảo Châu, whose work on the Langlands Programme set a milestone for the global mathematical community. Equally inspiring are the outstanding achievements of Vietnamese primary and secondary school students in international competitions in recent years. At this year’s International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the Vietnamese team ranked ninth worldwide. These young students have shown with their talent that Việt Nam is indeed a fertile ground for the rise of future mathematical stars,” he said.

He also encouraged competitors and visitors to enjoy Đà Nẵng’s culinary treasures during their free time.

“I urge you to take home a taste of Việt Nam – perhaps local specialties like aromatic coffee and premium cashews for loved ones. And do not miss the flavours that define this land: the rich broth of Mì Quảng (Quảng Nam-style flat rice noodles), the crisp freshness of Bánh Tráng Cuốn (rice paper rolls), or the delicate artistry of Bánh Hoa Hồng Trắng (White Rose dumplings). Each dish tells a story of cultural fusion, much like mathematics itself – a universal language shaped by diverse perspectives.”

Lê Thị Bích Thuận, Director of Đà Nẵng’s Department of Education and Training and chair of the competition, noted that mathematics is not only the science of numbers and formulas, but also the universal language of humankind.

“VIMC 2025 is not just a platform for students to demonstrate their talent, skills and passion for mathematics. It is also an opportunity to exchange knowledge, broaden horizons, and foster international friendship,” Thuận said.

Wasan Sutthawart, Director of the Learning Organization Research and Development Unit at Thailand’s Ministry of Education, also highlighted the significance of the competition in Đà Nẵng.

“We are not just launching a competition – we are igniting a celebration of human curiosity, intellectual collaboration, and the enduring power of mathematics to connect people, borders, cultures and generations.

“Mathematics is far more than numbers and symbols. It is the language of patterns, the foundation of logic, and the tool that helps us understand and shape the world around us.

“Since its founding in 1999, the International Mathematics Competition has grown into a powerful platform for youth development. IMC is not simply about who can solve the hardest or fastest problem. It is a space where young minds come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and be inspired by one another.”

A series of seminars and discussions were also held during the competition, featuring topics such as “Advanced AI Models and Data Science,” “Designing Educational Robots for the Future of Learning,” “Ambidextrous Cardinality Estimation by Counting Claw Pairs,” “Mapping the Mind of Large Language Models,” and “Hybrid and Agentic AI Approaches for Abusive Web Detection,” delivered by both local and international lecturers.

The organising committee will present awards and medals to the winners at the conclusion of the competition on August 18. VNS