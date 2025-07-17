Multi-vehicle collision leaves one dead and three injured

HÀ NỘI — A serious traffic accident involving three cars and multiple motorbikes in Hà Nội has left one person dead and three others injured, including two young children on their way home with their mother.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday in Nguyễn Trác Street, Dương Nội Ward, Hà Nội.

According to initial reports, the driver, L.M.G.,41, residing in Yên Nghĩa Ward, lost control of a vehicle bearing number plate 30K-730.xx while travelling from Lê Trọng Tấn Street towards the Yên Nghĩa urban area.

The car veered off course and crashed into several motorbikes, including those with registration numbers 29L1-550.XX, 17H3-10XX, 29Y3-365.XX and another vehicle with unconfirmed plates.

One of the motorbikes, bearing registration number 29Y3-365.XX, was being ridden by L.T.H.G.,32, a Hà Nội resident, who was carrying her two young children named V.P.H., 6, and V.K.H, 3.

Following the initial impact, the car continued forward, forcefully hitting a stationary vehicle with number plate 30N-035.XX parked ahead on the same side of the road, causing the vehicle overturned.

Then the car subsequently collided with another parked vehicle, registration 29C-168.XX, before the crash sequence finally came to a halt.

The pile-up resulted in the death of Đ.Q.V., 41, residing in Dương Nội Ward, who died at the scene.

L.T.H.G. and her two children were taken to hospital for emergency treatment; one child sustained serious injuries.

A total of eight vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Police reported that driver G. was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of up to 0.861mg per litre of breath.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

As of January 1, 2025, alcohol-related penalties for car drivers are being enforced under Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP.

Under Point a, Clause 11, Article 6 of the decree, drivers operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/litre of breath face fines ranging from VNĐ30 million (US$1,150) to VNĐ40 million ($1,530).

Additionally, as per Point c, Clause 15, Article 6 of the same decree, violators will also be subject to supplementary penalties, including points deducted from their driving licence.

Specifically, for alcohol levels exceeding 80mg/100ml of blood or 0.4mg/litre of breath, the driving licence would be revoked for a period of 22 to 24 months. — VNS