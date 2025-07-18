City drama troupe commemorates War Invalids and Martyrs Day

HCM CITY – The HCM City-based Quốc Thảo Drama Theatre will stage a new play about public security officers on July 20 to commemorate the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

The play titled Sâu Đêm (Nocturnal Worm), written and directed by Quốc Thảo, depicts the fight of public security officers against cyber human traffickers.

The production portrays a task force named “Sâu Đêm” that investigates a transnational cyber fraud syndicate that tricks workers into going overseas and forces them to participate in online scams.

Thảo, who also plays the leading role, said Sâu Đêm reminds audiences of public security officers’ fight against criminals and shows gratitude to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country's peace and prosperity.

The play stars veteran actors Hữu Nghĩa and People’s Artist Tuyết Thu, along with young actors Lâm Thanh Tiệp, Trường Phúc and Hương Mi.

The play won the Bronze Medal for Best Play at the 5th National Professional Theatre Festival themed "The Image of the People’s Public Security Officer" held in Hà Nội from June 24 to July 7, attracting 21 art troupes from both within and outside the Public Security sector.

Actor Thảo and actress Tuyết Thu also won Golden Medals for Best Performers at the festival.

The performance will begin at 7:30pm at 70-72 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Street in Phú Nhuận Ward. — VNS