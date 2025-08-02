Vietnamese singer makes waves in China

Vietnamese singer Phuong My Chi has captivated audiences with her culturally rich performances in Sing! Asia 2025, a music competition featuring talents young singers from nine countries. Her presence has helped elevate Vietnam’s voice on the global music stage.
The shirt from her outfit has become a spotlight piece within the Vietnamese fashion community. Called the Nameless Pleated Shirt, it is the creation of Vietnamese brand Môi Điên, priced at nearly VNĐ1.5 million (US$63) and featured in the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
The exhibition, entitled Thiên Vũ – Dance of Nature, displays 30 new works using acrylic and mixed media on canvas that display a visually emotional journey reflecting on nature, humanity and their deep interconnectedness.
Simplifying entry procedures and expanding the list of countries exempt from visas or eligible for easy visa issuance not only saves time and costs, but also creates a significantly more convenient experience for travellers.