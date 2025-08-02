Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese singer makes waves in China

August 02, 2025 - 15:04
Vietnamese singer Phuong My Chi has captivated audiences with her culturally rich performances in Sing! Asia 2025, a music competition featuring talents young singers from nine countries. Her presence has helped elevate Vietnam’s voice on the global music stage.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom