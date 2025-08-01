Việt Nam showcases ethnic culture in month-long festival

HÀ NỘI – A vibrant celebration of traditional culture will run from August 1 to 29 at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Sơn Tây, Hà Nội, said the Department of Culture of Việt Nam's Ethnic Groups.

The programme brings together over 100 people from 16 ethnic minority groups (Nùng, Tày, Mông, Dao, Mường, Lao, Thái, Khơ Mú, Tà Ôi, Bà Nà, Xơ Đăng, Gia Rai, Cờ Tu, Raglai, Ê Đê, and Khmer) across 11 localities (Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, Sơn La, Huế, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắc Lắc, Khánh Hòaa, and Cần Thơ).

Visitors can explore daily and weekend activities featuring traditional crafts, folk music, dances, rituals, and cuisine.

Highlights include a reenactment of the Xơ Đăng people's water gutter worship ceremony, folk music events like “The dreams of the Highlands” and “Villagers rejoice in the sound of khèn (panpipe)”, and interactive showcases where visitors can try weaving, basketry, or musical instruments like gongs and bamboo flutes.

Weekends will feature lively cultural spaces with folk games, ethnic architecture, and regional dishes from ethnic groups such as Mường, Thái, and Dao.

The festival also commemorates major milestones the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution's success (August 19), the National Day (September 2), and the cultural sector (August 28). It aims to promote national pride and unity while spotlighting the richness of the country’s 54 ethnic groups, according to the Department of Culture of Việt Nam's Ethnic Groups. VNA/VNS