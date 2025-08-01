Visa exemption policy attracts European tourists to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Visa exemption and e-visa policies are significantly boosting Việt Nam’s appeal for international tourists, particularly from Europe, as the country embraces a more accessible travel experience.

Simplifying entry procedures and expanding the list of countries exempt from visas or eligible for easy visa issuance not only saves time and costs, but also creates a significantly more convenient experience for travellers.

The 45-day visa exemption policy for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, effective from this March, has resulted in positive signals for Việt Nam’s tourism industry. According to data from the online travel platform Agoda, searches for accommodations in Việt Nam from these markets have surged after the implementation of the temporary visa exemption policy.

Specifically, searches from Poland increased by 306 per cent, from the Czech Republic by 155 per cent and from Switzerland by 68 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The most sought-after destinations include Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Hà Nội, Phú Quốc and Nha Trang – cities renowned for their rich tourism ecosystems, diverse accommodation options and vibrant recreational activities.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda in Việt Nam, said that the visa exemption policy is a significant boost that makes it easier for European tourists to access the country. This is a positive signal for the entire tourism industry, especially in the context of fierce competition in Southeast Asia.

To capitalise on the wave of new tourists, Agoda is implementing various promotions for accommodation, flights and entertainment targeted at European travellers.

Many travel companies have also capitalised on this trend by upgrading their tourism products to target high-spending segments. Products such as golf tourism, cruise travel, wellness retreats and adventure tourism are being emphasised to meet the increasingly diverse and demanding needs of European travellers.

Marketing Director at Vietluxtour Trần Thị Bảo Thu said that European tourists currently account for about 30 per cent of the company's total international clientele. Popular choices include cross-country tours and beach resorts in Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc and Hạ Long Bay, as well as culinary and local cultural experiences.

Huỳnh Phan Phương Hoàng, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, added that tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland tend to prefer premium services and particularly enjoy local cultural experiences.

This opens up opportunities for Việt Nam to develop more specialised tourism products, rather than just focusing on standard accommodations and sightseeing.

According to experts, Việt Nam is emerging as a highly promising destination in Asia for European travellers, thanks to its rich natural resources, appealing cuisine, friendly people and timely open-door policies.

The visa exemption policy not only contributes to the growth of tourist numbers from key markets, but also paves the way for the country to penetrate deeper into the international market.

Enhancing promotion

Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said the impressive growth results from European markets stem from determined efforts from the Government and the tourism sector in removing visa barriers, which is a key factor in attracting international visitors.

"The timely issuance of visa exemption and e-visa policies has helped alleviate difficulties for businesses and attract new tourist flows. It also reflects the tourism sector's proactive approach in developing flexible, modern and in-depth promotional strategies," he added.

According to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recently implemented several large-scale international promotion programmes in key European markets like Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Notable activities include promoting tourism at the ITB Berlin fair in Germany and the Travex fair in Malaysia, a film tourism promotion event at the Cannes Film Festival in France and a digital media campaign across various platforms.

Việt Nam's tourism sector is also intensifying its domestic and international stimulus programme, themed 'Việt Nam - Travel to Love!', which was announced at the beginning of 2025. This is a large-scale campaign involving a coordinated effort from travel agencies, accommodation and transportation services, and airlines.

The stimulus programme aims to attract international tourists with packages for discounted airfare, train tickets, group promotions and special offers for international visitors from target markets.

Additionally, the tourism sector is closely collaborating with airlines to establish more direct flights, charter services and increase flight frequencies between Việt Nam and European countries like Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Statistics from the past six months show that the number of tourists from Poland to Việt Nam has increased by 44 per cent, while visitors from Switzerland have risen by 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. This is seen as a direct result of the short-term visa exemption policy, part of the tourism stimulus programme for 2025.

Việt Nam aims to welcome 22 to 23 million international visitors this year. Thanks to positive signals thus far, experts believe that this goal is entirely feasible. Achieving it would position the country as one of the top destinations in Asia for European travellers in the next few years. VNS