Parade of history: September 2, 1975

August 26, 2025 - 09:36
On September 2, 1975, at Ba Đình Square, the Party and State solemnly held a grand rally, military parade and mass march to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. The event took place in a jubilant atmosphere following the Spring 1975 victory, the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country. It was a historic milestone affirming national pride, the spirit of independence and unity, and the determination to build the country towards socialism.

Tens of thousands of Hanoians welcomed the parade formations on the morning of September 2, 1975. VNA Photos
Tens of thousands of Hanoians welcomed the parade formations on the morning of September 2, 1975.
Armoured tanks rolled through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.
Female militia units joined the rally and paraded.
Parade formations marched through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.
Parade formations in the capital, September 2, 1975.
Female militia units joined the rally and paraded past the grandstand.
Military hardware of the Việt Nam People’s Army at the parade on September 2, 1975.
Artillery units paraded past the grandstand.
Female soldiers of the Việt Nam People’s Army took part in the parade.
Female soldiers of the Việt Nam People’s Army took part in the military parade.
Ba Đình Square during the 30th National Day celebration on September 2, 1975
Civic groups paraded past the reviewing stand on September 2, 1975.
Naval units paraded past the grandstand.
General Võ Nguyên Giáp reviewed armed forces units at the parade.
Việt Nam People’s Army tanks at the parade.
Military hardware of the Việt Nam People’s Army at the parade on September 2, 1975.
Veteran militia members took part in the military parade at Ba Đình Square in 1975.

