Parade of history: September 2, 1975

On September 2, 1975, at Ba Đình Square, the Party and State solemnly held a grand rally, military parade and mass march to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. The event took place in a jubilant atmosphere following the Spring 1975 victory, the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country. It was a historic milestone affirming national pride, the spirit of independence and unity, and the determination to build the country towards socialism.