Parade of history: September 2, 1975

On September 2, 1975, at Ba Đình Square, the Party and State solemnly held a grand rally, military parade and mass march to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. The event took place in a jubilant atmosphere following the Spring 1975 victory, the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country. It was a historic milestone affirming national pride, the spirit of independence and unity, and the determination to build the country towards socialism.
|Tens of thousands of Hanoians welcomed the parade formations on the morning of September 2, 1975. VNA Photos
|Tens of thousands of Hanoians welcomed the parade formations on the morning of September 2, 1975.
|Armoured tanks rolled through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.
|Female militia units joined the rally and paraded.
|Parade formations marched through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.
|Parade formations in the capital, September 2, 1975.
|Military hardware of the Việt Nam People’s Army at the parade on September 2, 1975.
|Artillery units paraded past the grandstand.
|Female soldiers of the Việt Nam People’s Army took part in the parade.
|Ba Đình Square during the 30th National Day celebration on September 2, 1975
|Civic groups paraded past the reviewing stand on September 2, 1975.
|Naval units paraded past the grandstand.
|General Võ Nguyên Giáp reviewed armed forces units at the parade.
|Việt Nam People’s Army tanks at the parade.
|Veteran militia members took part in the military parade at Ba Đình Square in 1975.