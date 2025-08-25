Việt Nam pursues free hospital care, stronger disease prevention: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has highlighted Việt Nam’s commitment to providing free hospital services and regular health check-ups, describing it as a strong demonstration of the Party and Government’s determination to improve citizens’ quality of life.

During a meeting with Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala, Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Western Pacific Region, on Monday, Deputy PM Long appreciated WHO’s support to Việt Nam, including policy advice and guidance on health planning as well as assistance in various programmes and projects.

He reiterated the Vietnamese Party and State’s clear and consistent stance on public health, noting that health care is the responsibility of the entire political system, and that disease prevention will receive more attention to improve public health and reduce hospital visits.

Noting ongoing health system reforms, the Deputy PM stated that despite the administrative consolidation of communes, the network of commune health stations remains intact. He also mentioned that the Politburo is set to approve a resolution on making breakthroughs in public health.

Deputy PM Long expressed his hope for continued close cooperation from WHO in areas such as policy advice, workforce training, health policy communication, and disease prevention and control. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s active and responsible participation in WHO’s mission to improve health for all.

For his part, Piukala congratulated Việt Nam on its recent impressive achievements and praised its leadership’s vision for gradually reducing the financial burden of health care for citizens, aiming for universal free hospital care between 2030 and 2035.

The WHO Regional Director also welcomed Việt Nam’s adoption of the amended Special Consumption Tax Law in June 2025, which raises taxes on alcohol, beer, tobacco, and high-sugar beverages and banned e-cigarettes. He noted the significance of these measures to protecting the health of young people and highlighted the presentation of the World No Tobacco Day Award to Việt Nam’s Minister of Health on August 25 as further evidence of the country’s commitment in this field.

Piukala thanked the Government of Việt Nam for promoting cooperation with WHO and confirmed WHO’s readiness to provide technical support to enhance the health of Vietnamese people. He also voiced his hope to further strengthen collaboration with Việt Nam in the future. — VNA/VNS