VFF President receives leader of Korea – Việt Nam Economic, Cultural Association

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến received Chairman of the Korea – Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Association (KOVECA) Kwon Sung Taek in Hà Nội on Monday.

Chiến recalled the State visit by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from August 10 to 13, which deepened political trust and opened new opportunities for strengthening the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

He expressed delight at the visit’s outcomes, including a tour arranged by KOVECA to an elderly care centre – a model Việt Nam is considering to pilot, and welcomed the results of a workshop jointly held by KOVECA, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and the Việt Nam – RoK Friendship Association.

The VFF leader also noted the popularity of the books on President Hồ Chí Minh in the RoK, and that he had received a Korean-language book about late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. He considered these as demonstrations of Korean people’s respect for Việt Nam and its leaders.

He voiced confidence in the strong growth of bilateral ties, stressing that the VFF will continue working with KOVECA and other agencies of both countries to promote cooperation in business, culture, society, and charity activities.

For his part, Kwon, who is on a visit to Việt Nam, highlighted that General Secretary Tô Lâm was the first foreign leader to visit the RoK since President Lee Jae Myung took office, underscoring Seoul’s priority on the ties with Hà Nội as well as resolve to foster the comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said KOVECA has long promoted people-to-people and business exchanges, and is planning an exhibition and seminar in Seoul this year to mark the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh. The association has also translated Hồ Chí Minh’s Prison Diary into three languages (Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean), with 500 copies to be presented to high-ranking Korean leaders and businesses.

Chiến thanked KOVECA for its efforts, affirming that people-to-people diplomacy is a key VFF mission and pledging to work with relevant parties to contribute to the success of the upcoming events. — VNA/VNS