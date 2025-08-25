Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel arrives in Indonesia for exchanges

JAKARTA — After a safe voyage of more than 1,000 nautical miles, the Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 arrived at Jakarta Port, Indonesia, on Monday, beginning a series of exchange activities with their Indonesian counterpart, the Maritime Security Agency.

The vessel carried a working delegation led by Colonel Nguyễn Trần Đông, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command.

In his remarks, Vice Admiral Irvansyah, Chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), underlined that beyond cultural exchanges and scheduled joint activities, the visit provides an opportunity to showcase the image and spirit of Indonesia, while laying a foundation for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the two forces.

“Such collaboration helps enhance law enforcement effectiveness at sea, contributing to security, order, and safety in regional waters,” he said.

Colonel Nguyễn Trần Đông conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Commander of the Việt Nam Coast Guard to his Indonesian counterpart.

The arrival of CSB 8001 holds special significance as it takes place in the year marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

“The visit further deepens the outcomes of bilateral meetings between the two forces and consolidates their traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of both peoples, and for peace, stability, sustainable development and shared prosperity in the region.”

Following the ceremony, Indonesian officers and sailors toured the Vietnamese vessel and engaged in friendly exchanges with VCG officers and crew members.

According to the programme, the Vietnamese delegation will pay courtesy visits to local leaders and the Indonesian Coast Guard command, participate in sports exchanges with Indonesian officers and sailors, explore cultural sites in Jakarta, and conduct joint exercises at sea. — VNS