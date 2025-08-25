Party chief sends best wishes to diplomats on sector’s 80th founding anniversary

HÀ NỘI— Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has sent a letter of congratulations to the diplomatic sector on the occasion of its 80th founding anniversary (August 28, 1945–2025), in which he extended his sincere greetings and best wishes to all generations of officials, public servants, and employees in the diplomatic service, as well as to all collectives and individuals involved in foreign affairs.

The Party leader wrote that over the past 80 years of development and growth, the diplomatic sector has overcome countless difficulties and achieved tremendous, historically significant accomplishments, making important contributions to the national construction and defence cause.

From the very early days of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and throughout the 30 years of resistance wars against foreign aggressors for national independence and reunification, under the wise and skillful leadership of the Party and the guiding light of President Hồ Chí Minh's diplomatic thought, foreign affairs and diplomacy have been a key, pioneering force in successfully safeguarding the young revolutionary government and laying the foundation for the long-term development of the Vietnamese revolution, he noted.

After national reunification, foreign affairs and diplomacy continued to take the lead in gradually breaking the blockade and embargo, promoting international integration, and opening up a favourable diplomatic complexion, thereby making important contributions to the successful implementation of the Party’s Renewal (Đổi mới) policy.

With the spirit of serving the Fatherland, foreign affairs - diplomacy have played a worthy role in establishing and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, steadfastly and persistently safeguarding independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while contributing to building the nation’s strength, capacity, and elevating its international position and reputation as seen today, he affirmed, adding that many outstanding Vietnamese diplomats have taken on important roles in international organisations and have gained appreciations and praises.

Commending their important achievements and contributions, the top leader stressed that the Party and State acknowledge the great contributions as well as the silent sacrifices of those who have remained steadfast and loyal to the revolutionary cause and the country’s foreign affairs over the years.

For future tasks, the Party chief emphasised the need for the sector and those involved to serve the sustainable development of the country in the new era.

General Secretary Lâm expressed his belief that, with its proud 80-year tradition, the diplomatic service will continue to play a pioneering role, actively and proactively seize opportunities, turn challenges into advantages, and make significant contributions to the successful realisation of the strategic goals set forth by the National Party Congress's Resolutions.

Foreign affairs and diplomacy must rise to new heights, truly become one of the key strategic forces in safeguarding the nation early and from afar, maintain a peaceful, stable environment, and firmly protect independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, he wrote, adding that diplomacy must continue to elevate the country’s international standing and reputation, and effectively contribute to the cause of national construction and protection.

The top leader also highlighted the need for close and concerted coordination across all three pillars: Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy, under the leadership of the Party. — VNA/VNS