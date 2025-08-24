Politics & Law
[PHOTOS] Military helicopters, fighter jets in rehearsal flypast over central Hà Nội

August 24, 2025 - 12:55
This is the latest rehearsal by the Việt Nam People’s Air Force for the celebratory flypast at the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) on September 2 in the historic Ba Đình Square.
Mi helicopter with the national flag flies past the West Lake, Hà Nội on August 24 morning. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Fighter jets Su-30MK2, Mi helicopters, Casa transport aircrafts, Yak-130 jets, and L-39NG trainers soared over downtown Hà Nội in formation training on Sunday morning, to the excitement of people in the capital city.

This is the latest rehearsal by the Việt Nam People’s Air Force for the celebratory flypast at the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) on September 2 in the historic Ba Đình Square.

A view of the Ba Đình Square from the Air Force's flypast.
Helicopters formation over downtown Hà Nội.
Su fighter jets.
Vietnam National Day September 2

