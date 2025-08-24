[PHOTOS] Military helicopters, fighter jets in rehearsal flypast over central Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Fighter jets Su-30MK2, Mi helicopters, Casa transport aircrafts, Yak-130 jets, and L-39NG trainers soared over downtown Hà Nội in formation training on Sunday morning, to the excitement of people in the capital city.

This is the latest rehearsal by the Việt Nam People’s Air Force for the celebratory flypast at the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80) on September 2 in the historic Ba Đình Square.