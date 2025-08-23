Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese in Cambodia celebrate 80th National Day

August 23, 2025 - 21:58
A ceremony in Phnom Penh on August 22 marked the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day, bringing together diplomats, community leaders and overseas Vietnamese.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ speaks at the ceremony on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — A solemn ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution (August 18) and National Day (September 2) was held in Phnom Penh on August 22.

The event gathered embassy officials, representatives of Vietnamese organisations, the Khmer-Việt Nam Association, the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association, and the Vietnamese community in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ emphasised the historic significance of the August Revolution in 1945, which he said reflected the unity, intelligence and resilience of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh.

He affirmed that after 80 years, Việt Nam has become stronger, with growing prestige on the international stage, thanks to great achievements in development and integration.

Ambassador Vũ also noted that over the past 45 years, the embassy, together with the Khmer-Việt Nam Association, the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association, and the Vietnamese community, has contributed to strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Sim Chy, Chairman of the Khmer-Việt Nam Association in Cambodia, said the anniversary was not only a time to recall the heroic past but also to inspire the Vietnamese community to contribute to building a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

He stressed that overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia have always supported one another, preserved their cultural traditions and remained united while integrating well into local society.

For his part, Oknha Leng Rithy, President of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association, highlighted the association’s efforts in representing businesses, promoting trade and investment and supporting social and community activities.

He pledged that Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia would continue working closely with the embassy to further deepen bilateral ties.

Participants expressed joy and pride at joining the celebration, which reminded them of their homeland. The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances by artists from Hồ Chí Minh City’s Bông Sen Theatre, featuring traditional and modern music and dances praising the love for the homeland and the Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship. — VNA

Việt Nam–Cambodia relations overseas Vietnamese

