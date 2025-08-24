Great national unity fuels every one of the country's victories: President

HÀ NỘI — Highlighting that national unity is the source of strength for all of the country's victories, President Lương Cường has urged stronger collective efforts for Việt Nam’s progress in the new era while attending a meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and high-level officials.

The event was an occasion for Party and State leaders to meet with outstanding people from all walks of life nationwide who will attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

During the meeting, delegates enjoyed a documentary on the historic August Revolution and lessons in strengthening national solidarity. They also expressed confidence in the country’s policies, which have brought about major achievements after the Đổi mới (Renewal) effort and improved people’s living standards.

They proposed that the Party and State continue to pay attention to underprivileged regions and ethnic community areas, further support overseas Vietnamese and strengthen training and capacity building to ensure that the new two-tier local government model operates effectively.

Speaking at the meeting, Cường stressed that solidarity is one of the decisive factors for the nation’s victories in the struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in today's work of nation-building and defence.

Citing President Hồ’s quote on the vital role of the people, he underlined the historical lesson of mobilising the strength of great national unity, with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front as a pioneering organisation working to unite all patriotic forces and transform their potential into real successes.

The president noted that under the Party’s leadership, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front has always played a political role in uniting members of every social stratum, ethnic group and religion, as well as overseas Vietnamese, into an invincible force.

He also expressed gratitude for the contributions of workers, farmers, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, religious communities and overseas compatriots to the country. In particular, the alliance between workers, farmers and intellectuals has been a solid socio-political foundation and pillar of national solidarity throughout both war and peace.

During the resistance wars, this alliance provided both direct fighting forces and a strong rear base. In the current era, it continues to drive socio-economic development, safeguard national defence and security, and lead patriotic movements. In particular, ethnic communities remain a steadfast component of this unity bloc.

In the historic spirit of the August Revolution and as the whole country prepares to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, the president paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh, former leaders, veterans, martyrs, Vietnamese heroic mothers, and all citizens at home and abroad who contributed to the independence and development of the socialist state of Việt Nam.

Today, Việt Nam is carrying out three strategic breakthroughs: institutional reform, training a highly skilled workforce and the development of modern and comprehensive infrastructure.

At the same time, efforts are being concentrated to streamline and enhance the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of the political system; advance breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; promote international integration; improve lawmaking and enforcement; and develop the private economy as one of the most important growth drivers.

The lessons of patriotism, revolutionary spirit, dedication and unity from previous generations remain of enduring value on the path to realise these national endeavours, said Cường.

The president asked that the Việt Nam Fatherland Front remains a strong political core in fostering national solidarity, uniting people from every walk of life, including all ethnic groups, religions, the business community and overseas Vietnamese.

The organisation must also continue fostering patriotism and resilience, building trust and social consensus, and promoting the intellect, resources and contributions of the people in national development and defence. — VNS